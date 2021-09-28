Shock of New Energy 'Super-Cycle' Sees Gold, Silver Prices Fall with Shares, Bonds
I have never seen a large economy like Europe (UK+EU) sleep walking into an energy crunch (maybe let's call it a crisis since major industrial companies are having to shut down) and no a single politician appears to give a damn about it. Incredible.
— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 28, 2021
The surge in energy prices is due to a very strong economic recovery, and therefore very strong demand for energy," Le Figaro today quotes a French government spokesman, vowing "additional measures" after poorer households were offered €100 subsidies to help meet rising costs this coming winter.
Lumber prices in Germany have "risen by up to 700% in the past year," says FAZ, an "existential crisis" for some wood-working businesses which is also driving the cost of new housing higher even ahead of Russia's export ban on softwood logs announced for 1 January, 2022.