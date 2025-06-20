BullionVault
Gold -2.3% from Record Week-End Price as Citi's 'Bearish' Calls Defies Coin-and-Bar Market Trends

Friday, 6/20/2025 11:52
The PRICE of GOLD slipped but silver rallied from 7-session lows on Friday in London as global stock markets also fell for the week amid the worsening Israel-Iran conflict plus growing concerns over US President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill of deficit-funded tax cuts.
 
Gold bullion traded in London today cleared around $3355 per Troy ounce at this morning's 10:30am auction, down 2.3% from last Friday's record-high week-end gold price level.
 
Silver meantime headed for a midday fix around $36.15 per Troy ounce, up 10 cents from last Friday's price.
 
Now passing through the US Senate, Trump's OBBB of tax and spending cuts − forecast to raise the US government's budget deficit to 7.0% of GDP in 2026 − is unpopular with a majority of voters according to a small opinion poll published by pro-Trump news outlet Fox.
 
"[But] we think [the Bill] is going to mark a shift in sentiment towards US growth," says US financial giant Citi's analyst Max Layton, telling BNN Bloomberg in Canada that it will "lead to a bit more positivity and a little less investment buying of gold.
 
"With that, you basically unwind the primary driver of the last $700 move in the gold price...[so] our call is very much a 2026 bearish gold call."
 
Chart of gold priced in US Dollar, past 12 months. Source: BullionVault
 
"The move from $2600 to $3300 this year has been all about investors buying bars and coins," Layton says, "particularly bars, because they're hedging against a downside in US and global growth, as well as a downside in equities [through] the combination of still extremely high interest rates in the US by historical standards and [Trump's trade] tariffs."
 
That view contradicts all available data and anecdote from the retail coin and bar market however, which outside India and China − where 'investment' product demand overtook jewelry buying this New Year on a collapse in adornment purchases − demand by weight in January to March set the lowest Q1 total since 2019.
 
In the US this week, "Business is slow" says one leading retailer to BullionVault. "We're still finding more sellers than buyers. It's the same across the American precious metals dealer market."
 
Over in Germany − formerly the retail bullion market's darling during the negative cash interest rates of 2014-2022 imposed on bank savers − "High precious metal prices are now perceived as the norm," says one dealer after more than 2 years of poor demand and heavy profit-taking.
 
"So not every new small increase in prices immediately leads to another run of customer selling."
 
But "June has still been very quiet so far," says another, "and the rapid rise in the price of silver has brought additional sellers" into the retail market for coins and small bullion bars.
 
Iran "is punishing" Israel for attacking its nuclear research sites and killing senior military commanders, Tehran's dictatorship said today.
 
It "will be held accountable for war crimes," Israeli leaders replied, after yesterday's Iranian missile strike on a hospital in southern Israel.
 
With Iranian officials meeting European counterparts Saturday to discuss a ceasefire, "I will make my decision on whether or not to [hit Iran] within the next two weeks" said US President Trump on Thursday.
 
Crude oil steadied today below yesterday's 5-month high of $77 per barrel of Brent, while copper held in the middle of this month's range.
 
Gold priced in Euros showed the same weekly drop from its record-high Friday level of €2980.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meanwhile shed 2.0% from £2536 as Sterling slipped 0.5% on the currency market following the Bank of England's decision on Thursday to hold interest rates unchanged despite rising inflation and worsening economic growth.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it.

PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
