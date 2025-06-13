BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Jumps as Israel-Iran 'Go to War' Over Nuclear Program

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Jumps as Israel-Iran 'Go to War' Over Nuclear Program

Friday, 6/13/2025 14:54
GOLD PRICES jumped in all currencies overnight Friday, spiking to multi-week and fresh record highs after Israel hit the "heart" of Iran's nuclear program with air strikes on 100 targets.
 
Crude oil spiked 13.0% towards 4-month highs, while global stock markets fell with copper and silver prices as well as the price of Western government bonds.
 
The drop in bond prices pushed 10-year US Treasury yields up 6 basis points from last night's 6-week low of 4.33% per annum, reached after this week's heavy auctions of new debt met solid demand, defying analyst fears of a 'buyer's strike' over President Trump's tax-cutting Big Beautiful Bill.
 
US officials today denied any part in Israel's strikes, but Trump claimed that Israel's "next already planned attacks [will be] even more brutal."
 
Already rising in early Asian trade, the Dollar price of buying bullion in London − the largest center to store and trade gold − rose 1.5%  in 3 hours to peak at $3444 per Troy ounce, the highest since gold's current all-time top of $3500.
 
Gold also hit its highest since 22nd April in Israeli Shekel, Iranian Rial, Saudi Riyal and Turkish Lira, while setting fresh all-time highs in Japanese Yen and Indian Rupees.
 
Chart of gold priced in the US Dollar, past 3 months. Source: BullionVault
 
"Never again is now today. Israel has shown that we have learned the lessons of history," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu early this morning, recalling Nazi Germany's genocide against the Jewish people in a televised address announcing the air strikes.
 
"The Zionist regime has prepared a bitter and painful fate for itself," said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the theocratic dictatorship retaliated with a drone attack on Israel, calling the overnight airstrikes "a declaration of war" and reporting the 'martyrdom' of 6 nuclear scientists, 3 senior military commanders, and dozens of civilians.
 
With US and Iranian officials set to discuss Tehran's nuclear plans in Oman this weekend, Iran was yesterday censured by the United Nations' atomic energy watchdog for its "many failures" to report and explain its continued uranium enrichment program.
 
"I can assure you that these actions have not affected our determination" to build nuclear energy facilities, claimed a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
 
Gold in No.1 consumer China rose for the 4th day running, ending Friday at its highest Yuan price in 5 weeks at ¥790 per gram. But the Shanghai premium over London prices fell to barely $2 per ounce, the lowest incentive for new bullion imports in over a fortnight, suggesting a sudden softening of wholesale demand.
 
Over in No.2 consumer India, "Demand is as good as dead," Reuters quotes one Mumbai bullion wholesaler as domestic gold prices set new highs above 22nd April's peak of 1 Lakh Rupees per 10 grams.
 
"Buyers think the price rise is temporary and are waiting for a correction," forcing retailers to quote prices $60 per ounce below the official cost of imported bullion plus duty and tax.
 
London gold in Euros and UK Pounds meantime hit 5-week highs at €2991 and £2545 per Troy ounce.
 
Silver in contrast fell back, dropping for the first week in 4 at London's midday benchmarking auction but holding above $36 per Troy ounce after setting new 13-year silver price highs for the more industrially-useful precious metal.
 
Platinum dropped too on Friday, halving the 11.7% weekly gain seen overnight at $1306 per Troy ounce, the highest spot-market print since February 2021.
 
Uranium doesn't trade in open markets, but the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCMKTS: SRUUF) ended Thursday's trade in New York close to a 4-month high, while sector-equity trust fund the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEArca: URA) closed above $36 for the first time since March 2014.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025