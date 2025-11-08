GOLD BULLION PRICES dropped more than 1% on Monday as traders awaited clarification from the White House on the US position regarding tariffs on gold bars. This followed a Trump administration ruling on Friday that one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars are subject to levies, propelling gold futures contracts to record highs, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

That drop pushed New York premiums — the margin over physical bullion quotes in London — back down to a normalized level of $55, after exceeding $100 last Friday.

Gold stockpiles in US warehouses approved for Comex delivery have fallen about 14% from their peak in April, yet over 70% of the year’s opening inventory remains in storage.

“Until then, gold trade between Switzerland and the US is likely to be frozen,” said Daniel Hynes, Senior Commodity Strategist at ANZ.

Traders are also awaiting confirmation on whether the 12th August deadline for talks on US duties on Chinese imports will be extended, while Trump has called on China, via a social media post, to quadruple its imports of American soybeans to reduce its trade surplus with the US.

The 90-day truce in the US–China trade war — involving the suspension of US tariffs of 145% on Chinese imports and Beijing’s tariffs of 125% on US imports — is set to expire on Tuesday.

Gold prices in Shanghai — the entry point for bullion into private circulation in China, the world’s No.1 mining, importing, consuming, and central-bank buying nation — fell 1% to a one-week low of ¥776 per gram. In US Dollar terms, this was $11.99 per ounce below London bullion quotes, the largest discount since early February, when gold prices hit a series of all-time highs, dampening demand from the metal’s famously price-sensitive consumers. The move marks a reversal from last week, when the weekly average was $4.35 above London quotes.

Gold priced in the UK Pounds and Euros fell 1.2% on Monday to six-session lows of £2497 and €2884 per ounce, respectively, as UK and European stocks edged higher. This followed healthy gains in European and the US benchmarks last week, on optimism that US President Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday could bring the war in Ukraine closer to resolution.