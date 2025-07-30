BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

China 'Buys the Dip' in Gold After Record ETF Outflows

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

China 'Buys the Dip' in Gold After Record ETF Outflows

Wednesday, 7/30/2025 16:07
GOLD fell again Wednesday against a surging US Dollar, setting its lowest London price in 3 weeks as headlines proclaiming a sudden flight out of Chinese bullion-backed ETF trust funds preceded the US Federal Reserve's July interest-rate decision.
 
After spring 2025 saw record trading into China gold ETFs, "Some investors are taking profits from gold and rotating into equities to chase stronger momentum," Bloomberg quotes analyst Steve Zhou at Huaan Fund Management Co., issuer of the largest gold ETF available to Chinese investors.
 
 
"Retail investors have been the main drivers of the outflows," Zhou says, highlighting the attraction of swapping into this month's 5.5% jump in the CSI300 index of Chinese corporate equities.
 
Mid-month, Asian-listed gold ETFs as a group grew to need the most bullion backing ever, peaking above 324 tonnes according to data compiled and published by the mining industry's World Gold Council.
 
Chinese outflows saw that fall towards 317 tonnes by Friday last week. But Monday and Tuesday both marked small inflows on figures published by The Bold Report from Bitcoin-gold investment managers ByteTree, with Shanghai's Huaan Yifu Gold ETF expanding by 0.5% in size yesterday to lead a rise in 6 out of China's 12 such products.
 
Chart of Asia-listed gold ETF holdings and daily flows. Source: The Bold Report
 
"Every dip in gold gets bought by China," comments Bruce Ikemizu, formerly of Chinese-owned ICBC Standard Bank's Tokyo office, after China's benchmark gold bullion price today rallied 0.2% from Tuesday's near-3-week low.
 
Should today's Shanghai price above ¥769 per gram hold on Thursday, it will mark China's 2nd-ever highest monthly gold price close, ¥10 below April's finish.
 
But with the US Dollar rising and the Yuan falling on the FX market today, that cut Shanghai's gold premium relative to quotes for London settlement almost in half, down from $19 per Troy ounce to $11.
 
That was still more than twice the past 3 weeks' average incentive for buying gold in London and flying it to Shanghai, and nearly 50% above the past decade's typical level.
 
Over in the USA, world No.1 gold ETF the SPDR Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) saw no change in size Tuesday after edging back 0.1% from last week-end's 3-month high above 956 tonnes.
 
No.2 gold-backed ETF the iShares Trust (NYSEArca: IAU) was also unchanged in size, holding 0.2% smaller than last Wednesday's 2-year high.
 
With the US Fed universally expected to keep Dollar interest rates unchanged Wednesday, the price of gold in London briefly dipped through $3300 per Troy ounce for the first time in 3 weeks before clearing around $3302 at the 3pm market-wide auction.
 
Euro priced gold in contrast tested yesterday's 1-week high around €2889, while the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce held flat for the week so far at £2485.
 
Silver meantime hit 2-week Dollar lows at $37.50 per Troy ounce, down more than $1 for the week so far.
 
Platinum prices also sank to 2-week lows, down more than $100 per ounce from mid-July's sudden 11-year high to trade back at $1362.
 
Sister-metal palladium also fell but held a $15 rise for the week so far at $1240 per ounce.
 
China's stock market was unmoved by this morning's Russian earthquake and tsunami alerts, while Australia and Japan rose, as did European bourses and then America.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025