BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver $39 and Gold $3400 as Powell 'Should Quit to Defend the Fed'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver $39 and Gold $3400 as Powell 'Should Quit to Defend the Fed'

Tuesday, 7/22/2025 16:27
SILVER and GOLD both rose in London trade Tuesday, regaining the $39 and $3400 price marks respectively as global stock markets fell together with the US Dollar amid yet more calls for Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to quit or get fired.
 
"His resignation speech is coming soon," said US Federal Housing director William Pulte on X.com, also re-tweeting President Trump's personal congratulations on an "outstanding job" apparently against "the radical left weaklings."
 
 
"If Powell wants to see [his term] through, I think he should, and if he wants to leave early I think he should," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Fox News.
 
"If Chair Powell's objective is to safeguard the Fed's operational autonomy (which I deem vital), then he should resign," said economics professor and advisor to giant German insurance firm Allianz Mohamed El-Erian.
 
With the Dollar falling back to what was a new 3-year low last month on its DXY currency index, the silver price touched a new 14-year high at $39.21, while gold came within $75 of mid-April's all-time $3500 gold peak.
 
Chart of gold and silver priced in the Dollar, past 12 months. Source: BullionVault
 
"Trump's threat to fire Fed Chair Powell has shuddered global markets," says a note from the mining industry-backed World Gold Council.
 
"The logic is simple: Trump may replace Powell with someone who may cut more."
 
"Concerns around rising US debt [also] continue to buoy interest in gold," says precious metals analyst Suki Cooper at global bank Standard Chartered.
 
"Further tariff updates are likely to keep gold in focus, and for now the floor appears well supported."
 
Industrial precious metals platinum and palladium also rose Tuesday but held $30 and $60 respectively below Friday's spot-market peaks of $1484 and $1336 per Troy ounce as lease rates to borrow PGMs fell back from their recent records.
 
Gold today recorded only its 3rd ever London 3pm benchmark price above $3400, clearing around $3407 at the City's daily auction.
 
Silver prices in contrast traded around $38.80 per Troy ounce at its midday auction, having last fixed above $39 in September 2011, although it came within half-a-cent of that level on Monday last week.
 
"The last time silver was this high," says Jonathan Butler, precious metals head of business development & strategy at Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi, "it was on a downtrend from its all-time high of almost $50 among the Eurozone crisis, US debt ceiling and first-ever US sovereign debt downgrade.
 
"This time around silver is not only playing its usual role as a safe haven, but also a pro-growth industrial asset with strong prospects in AI and clean energy generation."
 
"China's money markets are showing signs of reflation expectations," says a note from the bullion desk at bullion bank ICBC Standard, pointing to how 5-year interest rate swaps today rose above 1-year rates for the first time in 2025 after signalling "deep deflation fears" in the world's 2nd largest economy and No.1 manufacturing nation.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025