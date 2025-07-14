BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver Hits New Euro Record as Trump Tariffs Whack EU, Mexico

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver Hits New Euro Record as Trump Tariffs Whack EU, Mexico

Monday, 7/14/2025 15:27
GOLD spiked sharply on Monday and the price of silver hit a fresh record in Euro terms at London's midday auction after US President Trump put heavy new trade tariffs on America's top 2 importing partners, boosting demand for bullion and tightening physical supplies, says Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.
 
Platinum prices briefly topped $1400 for the fourth time in 3 weeks, while sister industrial precious metal palladium soared 3.5% to challenge its highest prices in 2 years before also easing back.
 
 
Gold meantime touched 3-week highs in all major currencies before erasing that jump, while silver broke new 14-year highs in US Dollars and UK Pounds after US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union and from Mexico, effective 1st August.
 
The EU last year accounted for almost 1/5th of the USA's total imports of goods, with Mexico close behind, putting China in 3rd place.
 
No.1 silver mining nation Mexico is also the USA's largest source of imported silver − vital to chemicals production, electricals, solar energy plus many other industrial silver uses − sending almost 3 times as much as Canada.
 
"It is clear that gold is no longer subject to tariffs, but the situation regarding other precious metals remains unclear," says Bruce Ikemizu of the Japan Bullion Market Association.
 
"As in the first half of the year, traders can profit by buying spot bullion in London and selling US futures contracts while tariffs are not in place, then transporting the metals to New York."
 
Chart of NYC Comex silver futures price vs. London spot bullion and London 1-month lease rates. Source: BullionVault
 
US silver Comex futures for September settlement on the CME derivatives exchange today peaked at $39.57 per Troy ounce, up 1.1% from last week's finish.
 
That offered an 'arbitrage' for buying bullion in London − which also set a new 14-year spot market high, peaking at $39.13 − and moving the metal to New York.
 
But the NYLON gap in bullion silver had on Friday peaked at 90 cents per ounce, the widest 'arb' since Trump's 2nd April "Liberation Day" trade tariffs exempt precious metals, and a gap exploited by banks, brokers and other supply-side traders selling silver EFPs (exchange for physical contracts).
 
Following last week's scramble for silver in London, the City's one-month lease rate for silver today rose to nearly 7% per annum, its highest since 7th February and far above its typical near-zero level, highlighting heightened market tightness.
 
Although both the EU and Mexico described the tariffs as unfair and disruptive, the EU has opted to delay its planned retaliation − tariffs on €21 billion of US exports to Europe effective on Tuesday − in hopes of reaching a negotiated solution.
 
"Big game changer," says precious metals strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp of Trump's weekend announcement, contrasting it with last week's " letters to small players.
 
"There's mild risk-off reaction but...'Trump fatigue' is settling in [equity markets], less so in metals / commodities where trade uncertainty remains a persistent grey swan risk after Trump lobbed tariffs on copper."
 
With a slew of corporate earnings reports due out this week, New York's broad S&P500 and Nasdaq tech-stock indices both opened Monday 0.2% lower, while both Mexico's BMV and the EuroStoxx 600 index dropped less than 0.3%.
 
US copper futures slipped again from last Tuesday's sudden record high, hit after Trump announced that 50% import tariff for 1st August.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Atsuko Whitehouse is the Head of the Japanese Market at BullionVault and the Editor of Japanese GoldNews.

See all articles by Atsuko Whitehouse here.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025