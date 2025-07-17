BullionVault
Gold Price Slips, Trump 'Not Firing' Powell

Thursday, 7/17/2025 15:34
The PRICE of GOLD fell to 1-week lows versus a rising US Dollar on Thursday after President Trump denied he's about to fire Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
 
Having repeatedly called for the Fed chief to cut rates or face being sacked before back-tracking on those demands, "The President waved a copy of a draft letter at a meeting in the Oval Office with House Republicans," claimed the New York Times yesterday.
 
But "We're not planning on doing it," Trump then told reporters at the White House.
 
"I don't rule out anything, but I think it's highly unlikely, unless he has to leave for fraud."
 
Gold spiked almost $60 per ounce on Wednesday's NYT report, briefly touching 3-week highs at $3376 as the Dollar sank on the currency market.
 
But Trump's later comments − while referring to the increasingly partisan row over the US central bank's "disgraceful" $2.5 billion refurbishment of its Marriner S.Eccles headquarters and a building next door − saw the Dollar rebound and gold prices drop, sliding to $3312 as US trading began Thursday.
 
Chart of the US S&P500 index, the Dollar's Euro exchange rate, and the Dollar price of gold, past 5 years. Source: Google Finance
 
With New York's S&P500 stock index rising towards last week's new all-time highs on Thursday, the Dollar's FX rebound saw the gold price in Euros hold steadier than it did for US investors, trading just €10 per ounce lower for the week so far at €2860.
 
But the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce slipped 0.7% from last weekend even though Sterling fell Thursday following worse-than-expected jobs data.
 
The UK's "hot inflation data" for June, published yesterday and showing annual inflation of 3.7%, "may increase caution over the pace of future rate cuts" from the Bank of England despite "mounting worries over economic conditions," says one London economist.
 
US inflation data in contrast came in weaker-than-expected this week, with the cost of living in the world's largest economy rising 2.9% per year on the 'core' measure, edging up only 1 tick from May's 4-year low.
 
Yet yesterday's Trump-Powell headlines saw longer-term US borrowing costs hit 5-week highs on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond, easing back only 5 basis points on Thursday to 4.43% per annum.
 
That was a 16-year high in US government borrowing costs when reached in late 2023.
 
"President Trump has crushed inflation," said Trump appointee William J.Pulte, chairman of government-backed mortgage lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, last month, demanding that "Chairman Powell needs to resign, immediately" if he didn't cut interest rates.
 
But "if my sole objective were lowering borrowing costs, [then firing the Fed chief] would not be the way I would go about it," says Columbia University economist and former White House advisor Glenn Hubbard.
 
Silver prices meantime steadied today 3.6% beneath Monday's spike to new 14-year Dollar highs and 2.9% below Monday's fresh lifetime high for the Euro silver price.
 
Fellow industrial precious metals platinum and palladium meantime hit new multi-year and multi-month highs respectively, extending their sudden outperformance of 'safe haven' gold starting in May.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

