Platinum Lease Rates 'Say Market's Broken' as Palladium +12% on Week

Friday, 7/18/2025 15:39
GOLD and SILVER rallied on Friday to rise for the 3rd week in a row while platinum and palladium leapt again, hitting fresh multi-year highs as borrowing costs for the industrially-useful precious metals jumped to fresh records.
 
"It seems that there really is no platinum in loco London/Zurich," says Bruce Ikemizu, formerly head of giant Chinese bank ICBC's Tokyo precious metals desk and now head of the Japan Bullion Market Association.
 
"Forward discounts have deepened," meaning prices for delayed delivery are cheaper than metal for near-term settlement, signalling that  PGM stockpiles have grown tighter still for immediate availability.
 
Spot market platinum prices today hit fresh 11-year highs in London, peaking above $1480 per Troy ounce before falling $30 into the City's 2pm auction to show a weekly rise of 6.3% in US Dollar terms at that global benchmark.
 
Palladium meantime hits its highest Dollar price since July 2023, peaking above $1330 per Troy ounce before retreating $15 into London's PM auction to gain 12.0% from last Friday's finish.
 
"Paying nearly 30% interest to borrow the metal makes it reasonable to consider just buying it outright," says Ikemizu.
 
Chart of London platinum 1-month lease rate and current spot price. Source: BullionVault
 
"Behind the banks are the actual users who borrow from them," the JBM chief goes on, citing mining companies, recyclers, jewellery manufacturers and industrial users.
 
"For the ultimate borrowers, the situation is extremely challenging. I cannot recall a time when lease rates rose this sharply. Unless metal returns to London/Zurich, there is a risk that prices could spiral upward due to buying pressure from those who need metal.
 
"The market may already be broken."
 
Stockpiles of the platinum group metals in New York were unchanged Thursday.
 
Friday then saw the CME exchange's Nymex platinum contract − rarely settled for bullion rather than cash, but driven higher earlier in 2025 by the risk of President Trump applying trade tariffs on US imports − touch $1500 per Troy ounce for October settlement, while September palladium futures touched $1372.
 
"Platinum investment is a natural mechanism for attracting metal into any geography," says a report from the mining industry's World Platinum Investment Council, reviewing last week's presentations at Shanghai Platinum Week in China, "providing a pool of liquidity to supply future demand.
 
"The strength in China's demand for physical platinum investment products and platinum jewellery, driven in part by a response to the high gold price, was a much-discussed topic. For [this] strategically important metal...an essential ingredient for the hydrogen economy and global decarbonisation...this is likely to prove particularly important for China," because the world's No.1 manufacturing economy does not have "meaningful domestic sources of platinum supply beyond recycling."
 
Gold on Friday meantime erased this week's previous drop, fixing around $3355 per Troy ounce at London's 3pm auction, while silver rose to show a 2.1% gain at $38.33.
 
That marked silver's highest Friday benchmarking in London since mid-September 2011, less than 5 months after it re-touched January 1980's all-time $50 top.
 
Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it.

Market Fundamentals

PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
