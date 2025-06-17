BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Silver Jumps to $37, Longest Split from Gold Price Since 1999

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver Jumps to $37, Longest Split from Gold Price Since 1999

Tuesday, 6/17/2025 13:53
SILVER LEAPT but the price of gold struggled in London on Tuesday, extending this stretch of diverging prices to the longest in the 21st Century so far as the more industrially useful precious metal broke 13-year highs above $37 per ounce.
 
Jumping by 2.0% today, silver has now gone in the opposite direction to the Dollar price of gold for 5 sessions in a row, the first such run since April 2019 and only the 6th five-day run since the turn of the millennium.
 
 
Historical data show silver and gold prices going in the same direction on 78.9% of all trading days over the past half-century, and 75.7% of the time over the past 12 months.
 
Gold and silver last diverged for 6 days running in December 1999. Before that, the previous 6-session run came in March 1973.
 
Chart of the gold-to-silver ratio, daily London benchmark prices. Source: BullionVault
 
"Despite gold's ratio to silver and platinum moving in favour of the white metals recently," says analysis from Swiss bank and London bullion clearers UBS, "it is hard to know for sure whether market participants are doing ratio trades.
 
"[But] it is also hard to rule out given the price action."
 
The Gold/Silver Ratio today fell toward 91, holding above last Tuesday's 10-week low of 90.5 but sharply beneath the 'depression-era' rating for safe haven gold versus industrially useful silver of 100-plus reached during the Trump trade tariffs shock of April and May.
 
"Gold's pause bodes well for the next leg higher," says UBS, because "bullish gold sentiment is unchanged."
 
"Gold is on track to target [April's all-time high] at $3500 again," agrees strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp, because the outbreak of direct Israel-Iran conflict gives "a new catalyst with nuclear/WWIII risk.
 
"Industrial metals – especially overbought ones like platinum – should be pressure tested as traditional havens (bonds, US Dollar, gold) take preference over industrials/cyclicals."
 
Like the price of industrially useful silver however, base metals copper and aluminum rose for a 2nd session running on Tuesday, while global stock markets also rose despite the worsening wars and death-tolls in Iran, Israel, Gaza and Ukraine.
 
Over the past month, silver's daily price moves in US Dollar terms have shown the same strong, positive correlation with copper prices as they have shown with gold, giving an r-squared of 51.8%.
 
Brent crude meantime spiked Tuesday above $78 per barrel − its highest since late-January and more than 30% above April and May's 4-year lows − following a threat from Tehran to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route from Arabia to Asia, in protest at the Israeli attacks on its nuclear research, military and oil infrastructure sites starting last Friday.
 
With gold prices trading $10 below the $3400 per ounce mark today, platinum rallied above $1260, a new 4-year high when hit this time last week.
 
Silver priced in UK Pounds today hit a new 14-year high above £27.40 per Troy ounce, while gold slipped back through £2500.
 
Euro silver meantime touched €32 per ounce for the 4th time since October as the Euro gold price traded €100 below April's record peak of €3035.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025