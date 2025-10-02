BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Jumps to $2900, Lease Rates Fall on Latest Trump Tariffs and China's 'Tit for Tat'

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Silver Investing in the 21st Century

Monday, 2/10/2025 12:46
No.3 asset beats platinum + palladium on solar...
 
CENTRAL BANKS, investment access, fear,  says Adrian Ash at BullionVault.
 
If you've read our 2 previous notes on the 21st Century so far, you'll know those  3 factors made gold the No.1 investment since New Year's Eve 1999. Plus  China and India, of course.
 
So what about silver or the twin precious metals of platinum and palladium?
 
By the start of 2025, silver had risen 493% since New Year's Eve 1999.
 
That compares with gold's 819% in Dollar terms...
 
...and it wins silver a top 3 finish across the first quarter of this century, just behind the US stock market.
 
Chart of 21st Century total returns so far (no costs or tax) across asset classes from cash to stocks, housing to bonds and commodities, plus inflation in the cost of living. Source: BullionVault
 
But while gold set its latest all-time Dollar highs last autumn, with ex-Dollar prices hitting new records already in 2025, silver peaked back in 2011 at $50 per ounce.
 
Some analysts now see a record year ahead for the 'devil's metal'. But it's still 40% below that all-time high right now.
 
What's more, demand from central banks...
 
...a key turnaround in gold's fortunes since Millennium Eve...
 
...can't explain silver's strong 21st Century to date, as Matt Turner of Anglo American noted at  the LBMA seminar on this topic I chaired in December. Because no central bank buys silver as a reserve asset today.
 
Maybe that explains the performance gap between gold and  silver prices?
 
Or maybe central banks did help silver, as Matt suggested, because their gold demand helped drive up silver prices by association.
 
Either way,  the Gold/Silver Ratio has risen, suggesting that investors and consumers since the start of 2000 have sought safety of the yellow metal, driving its premium higher.
 
Silver priced in US Dollars and gold priced in silver. Source: BullionVault
 
Reaching 86 as 2024 drew to a close, the price of gold in terms of silver ended the 20th Century at 54, having already risen from its start-1900s level of 35.
 
The underlying direction has been higher as well, with the Gold/Silver Ratio averaging 68 over the past 25 years after reading 57 on average between 1975 and 1999.
 
But if silver's investment and monetary appeal has looked dull if not tarnished next to gold, its strong and ever-growing tech stories are increasingly important, said Suki Cooper of Standard Chartered at  Christmas 2024's LBMA seminar.
 
From  PV to EVs, defense to AI, silver's industrial demand hit yet another record in 2024, and it looks strong for the next 25 years, too.
 
Contrast that with 25 years ago. Back then, photography was the single biggest use of silver. And that industry's silver demand set an all-time record in 1999.
 
But from there, photographic demand halved by 2007...it was then overtaken by solar-energy in 2011...and it's now down 90% by weight, tumbling to a barely noticed also-ran among silver's big technological uses.
 
Which brings us to the platinum group metals, and the "death" of the internal combustion engine.
 
Chart of PGMs by weight used on autocatalysts worldwide each year. Source: Johnson Matthey
 
Both platinum and palladium continue to find their largest single use in autocats for reducing harmful emissions from fossil-fuel engines.
 
Burning fossil fuels is bad for pretty much everything except oil and gas company profits (and the tax they generate).
 
So the world has decided that internal combustion engines must go the way of the horse-drawn carriage and vanish from new car showrooms by 2030. Or maybe 2035.
 
Okay, call it 2050. Or failing that, 2060 at the very latest. Or  beyond that, so long as you offset all the carbon, okay?
 
As it is, the death of the ICE remains  a Mark Twain joke more than a fact, because people keep making and buying those vehicles. That means they keep needing autocats too, and those  autocats have needed ever-more platinum group metal so far this century, as the chart above from Johnson Matthey shows.
 
Yet while  platinum prices have gained 106% so far since New Year's Eve 1999, the white metal peaked way back in 2007 above $2200 before slipping and sliding back to around $900 as 2025 began.
 
Palladium did exactly the same, but with a very different path. Also starting the new century at $440 per ounce, it rose 105% across the first 25 years of the new millennium in Dollar terms. Yet palladium didn't peaking until 2022, some 15 years later than platinum, and it topped way higher at $3400 per Troy ounce, only to drop back to the $900 level at the end of last year, again returning to match its sister metal's price once more.
 
So while the net outcome for Pt and Pd was the same, almost down to the dollar, their paths were strikingly different from each other and also from silver or gold, too. Yet the fact remains that, for ICEs at least, platinum and palladium may have an important lesson for silver:
 
The PGMs are irreplaceable in autocatalysts.
 
Nothing else does the job so well. And thrifting by scientists trying to reduce the quantity used has hit rock-bottom, actually going into reverse, as higher environmental standards demand higher PGM loadings.
 
Now  think about silver in solar panels. Lots of people in labcoats are busy trying to reduce if not expel silver from that green-energy technology. But again, to date, silver hasn't been replaced, and thrifting has ground to a halt for now...
 
...also going into reverse overall, as more efficient new cells are developed...
 
...and driving total photo-voltaic demand for the former monetary metal  up to fresh record highs.
 
As for the PGMs, the cure for low prices might prove to be low prices, because...among scientists at least...research into new uses becomes much more likely when the stuff doesn't cost record-high prices.
 
Not the most bullish path forwards to 2050 perhaps, especially not with that 'net zero' deadline sitting somewhere around 25 years in the future and palladium really, really needing to find alternative uses as the death of the ICE maybe becomes a reality at last. 
 
Little wonder then that sentiment, right now, is so undoubtedly weak. You know, like it was for gold back at New Year's Eve 1999.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025