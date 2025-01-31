China and India: Gold's Big 21st Century Win
- Demand for jewellery isn't counted the same way as demand for coins, bars or gold ETFs. Trinket purchases are gross of reselling (ie, scrap) whereas the 'investment' category is net;
- There isn't any freely available or reliable recycling data for jewellery, not country-by-country. So like the World Gold Council (who publish the data now gathered and crunched by specialists Metals Focus we're using above), our charts and analysis lump gross jewellery in with net investment. Sorry;
- All private-sector gold demand in China ultimately starts on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the only legal route for bullion to enter private circulation. But India's government has no such pinch-point (or stranglehold) and cross-border smuggling makes the true size of private-sector demand ultimately unknowable. Indeed, smuggling explains how gold prices inside India have consistently run below the global price plus India's import duty and GST sales tax;
- Maybe more importantly, these figures don't include private-sector demand for vaulted gold bullion either. That has almost certainly leapt in China during its real estate, stock market and bank interest rate slump (now entering its 4th year). But it doesn't show up anywhere in hard data; indeed, the gold sitting on commercial bank balance sheets has actually shrunk, most likely because China's financial slump means investors now want to own allocated bullion (such as you buy and sell on BullionVault) rather than holding a mere promise which underwrites the bank, not the investor's portfolio;
- On top of all this, the numbers and charts above do not include central bank demand. Partly that's because we're focusing on private-sector demand, and partly because the 'true' figures for the People's Bank are contested and unknowable. Very possibly, they account for some of the gap between heavy imports and visible demand.