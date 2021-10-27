GOLD PRICES bounced again in London trade Wednesday after trying and failing to hold $1800 per ounce the third time in 2 weeks despite inflation forecasts in the US bond market hitting their highest in over 15 years as a raft of data disappointed very stretched analyst forecasts.

Silver prices also rallied as gold rose to $1795, regaining the $24-per-ounce level.

Global stock markets in contrast edged back after very nearly matching last month's all-time record high, while government bond prices rose – pushing longer-term interest rates lower again from their recent multi-month and multi-year highs.

Yields on conventional 10-year US Treasury debt edged down below 1.60% for the first time in almost a fortnight, while the yield on 10-year inflation-protected TIPS bonds sank to minus 1.10%, the lowest since early-August's all-time record lows.

Together, that held 10-year breakevens – the inflation outlook implied by bond-market pricing – up at 2.69% per annum, the highest such 'forecast' since 12 May 2006.

That day saw gold prices surge peak at $725 per ounce, up more than 70% from 12 months earlier at the highest since gold's then all-time highs above $800 in January 1980.

Mid-May 2006's peak would then prove gold's highest price until the global financial crisis hit the UK's Northern Rock mortgage lender with a creditor and depositer run in September 2007.

"[There's an] onslaught of questions around gold's relative underperformance in the face of rising inflation metrics and expectations," says strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss refining and finance group MKS Pamp

"[Gold] hasn't been the best inflation hedge, yet...[but it's a] traditional inflation hedge that shows up over time."

"Inflation has not been this high with US monetary policy this loose, ever...[but] gold continues to be technically compressed."

Also looking at the gold price charts, "We noted last week that gold was coming close to completing a triangle formation, which would point to a break-out," says Rhona O'Connell at brokers StoneX.

"That happened last Thursday...with gold breaking higher and running up towards $1820 before correcting. The uptrend line that formed part of the apex of that triangle should now provide support."

Back in today's action, global stock markets fell from near-record highs, with China's CSI300 losing 1.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng off 1.6% as new spread of another heavily-indebted real estate developer missing repayments.

The MSCI World Index closed Tuesday less than 0.1% below 6 September's all-time high, almost recovering the 5.6% drop which followed.

"Chinese borrowers have defaulted on about $9 billion of offshore bonds this year," reports Bloomberg, "with the real estate industry accounting for one-third of that amount."

Commodity prices fell hard Wednesday, knocking US crude oil 1.5% below Monday's new 7-year highs.

Australia's consumer price index rose 3.0% per year in July-September, just below expectations, while Germany's import-price index rose 17.7% per year in September, below the 18.0% predicted by consensus forecasts.

Total bank lending to the private sector across the 19-nation Eurozone was also weaker than predicted, slowing to 4.1% annual growth in September from August's 4.2% pace.

With corporate earnings season underway for European as well as US-listed equities, Germany's Deutsche Bank today missed Q3 forecasts, but shares in Spain's Banco Santander also fell despite beating analyst predictions.