PRICES to buy gold headed on Friday for their 3rd highest month-end ever and the highest weekly finish in London since early November, eve of the first successful Covid vaccine trials announcement, amid rumors of heavy central-bank gold buying, a fresh rise in crude oil and other industrial input costs, plus the highest inflation on the US Fed's preferred measure in nearly 3 decades.

Today gold priced in US Dollars rose to $1896 ahead of the 3pm LBMA benchmarking buy-sell auction in London, having risen through $1900 earlier this week.

New US inflation data today said the cost of living in the world's largest economy, excluding 'volatile' fuel and food, rose almost 3.1% per year in April, the fastest annual rise in the core PCE index since July 1992.

With the yield offered to buyers of 10-year US Treasury debt ending last month at 1.65%, that put long-term interest rates 1.4 percentage points below inflation, worse than any time since 1975.

So-called base effects continue to drive annual inflation higher however, because last April saw the core PCE index rise just 0.9% from 12 months before, near its slowest pace of the last 6 decades.

Crude oil prices, having gone below zero in April 2020's Covid Crash as producers struggled to find storage space amid the collapse in demand, today rose back to $67 per barrel of US benchmark WTI, a record high when first reached in 2006.

Shipping costs for China-to-Europe freight have meantime jumped to record highs , up 5-fold from this time last year, says the Drewry World Container Index.

Back in the gold market, gold being bought inside the Bank of England's vaults – heart of the world's wholesale bullion market – "has traded for as much as 50 cents above benchmark London prices," claims Bloomberg today , citing "sources" and "traders" and suggesting this signals strong demand among official-sector agencies, defying earlier analyst forecasts for moderate central-bank gold demand in 2021

The Bank of England held over 5,640 tonnes of gold at end-April according to data on its website, all but 310 tonnes – the UK's own gold reserves – held for foreign governments and central banks, as well as international bodies and also the commercial-bank clearing members of the London Bullion Market Association.

The Bank for International Settlements – the central banks' central bank – "bought as much as 1 million ounces...from various commercial banks at a premium of 30 to 40 cents recently," Bloomberg claims.

With the BIS typically acting for central-bank clients, analysts at Commerzbank this week said new data show the Bank of Thailand buying 43.5 tonnes of gold for its reserves in April, while Uzbekistan added over 8 tonnes and Kazakhstan over 4 tonnes.