GOLD and SILVER PRICES jumped, fell and then bounced back on Tuesday after the fastest reading for US inflation in 3 decades boosted the Dollar and caused fresh confusion in the bond market.

June's headline rate of US consumer-price inflation hit 5.3% per year, the highest annual pace since July 2008, when crude oil touched its current all-time highs near $150 per barrel

Crude oil was barely half that price today, with gold holding above $1800 and silver prices whipping through $26 per ounce once again.

On the 'core' measure excluding volatile fuel and food, June 2021's consumer-price inflation hit 4.6% per year, the highest annual rate since November 1991 and driven by used cars and trucks , new vehicles, airline fares, and apparel according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On a shorter-term basis, core CPI rose 0.9% from the month before. This means that each of April, May and June 2021 came in the top 10 most inflationary months of the last 4 decades.

They also marked the fastest calendar quarter for US inflation since Q3 1981, with the cost of living rising 2.5% from the end of March.

That compares with an average quarterly rise of 0.5% so far since 2000.

Bond-market prices, however, continued to signal lower inflation ahead, with the gap between 10-year conventional and 10-year TIPS yields suggesting a breakeven rate of 2.36%.

While the highest since mid-June, that market-implied inflation rate is markedly below early May's 8-year high of 2.54% per annum.

The action in bond markets is "confusing many," says a note from Swiss bullion refiners and finance group MKS Pamp, "given the stark dislocation between a market holding onto the inflation trade on one hand (commodities [speculation] is very long, equity prices/valuation [is] high), while signaling disinflation on the other (fixed income)."

Tuesday's inflation data saw US stock markets open slightly lower after the S&P500 index set yet another fresh all-time high.

With the Dollar rising on the FX market, European stock markets then recouped their earlier drop, helping Germany's Dax index rise towards new back-to-back all-time highs.

Euro gold prices touched their highest in a month at €1536 per ounce, and the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce extended a £10 rise above the £1300 level.

Today's inflation data saw US Dollar gold prices move $50 inside an hour only to end up little changed at $1812 per ounce.

Silver prices also whipped higher and lower but failed to get back to unchanged after dipping below $26 per ounce yet again – a level it has moved up or down through on all but 2 trading days since 17 June.

Ahead of today's US inflation data, as well as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's regular testimony to Congress starting Wednesday, the giant GLD gold-backed ETF yesterday saw its 6th net outflow of investor cash in 7 trading days, shrinking the trust fund to its smallest size in 7 weeks.

Competitor US gold ETF the IAU was meantime unchanged in size, keeping it also at the smallest since late-May.