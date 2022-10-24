Yen Falls Faster Than Gold Prices as Tokyo Fights FX Market Despite Interest-Rate Gap

GOLD PRICES fell in all major currencies except the Yen on Monday as the Japanese currency fell once again versus the Dollar despite further FX market intervention by Tokyo, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

British bond prices rallied and the UK Pound meantime held firm after ex-prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the UK's ruling Conservative Party, leaving Rishi Sunak – the loser of last month's contest to replace him – as the new resident of Downing Street as Liz Truss quits the post following her disastrous unfunded tax-cutting budget.

The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce slipped back from Monday's Asian opening to trade £10 above Friday's new 11-week low of £1449.

Spot gold prices in the US Dollar edged lower 0.6% to $1647 per ounce, after surging to $1670 overnight, extending Friday's rally from their lowest intraday level in 2.5 years.

"Apart from speculation about the timing of a peak-and-reversal in US Treasury [bond] yields, it is the current wild ride in USD/JPY that has got the algos going wild in both directions," says derivatives platform Saxo Bank's strategy team, referring to programmatic trading accounts.

Gold priced in the Japanese Yen rose 0.5% to ¥7,905 per gram after making volatile moves of nearly ¥200 per gram in 10 minutes, as the currency continued to weaken despite fresh suspected intervention by the Bank of Japan – acting on behalf of the Ministry of Finance – for a second successive day.

The Yen has tumbled 22% this year against the Dollar as Japan's central bank keeps its key interest rate below zero while the US Federal Reserve and other central banks hike rates aggressively to try fighting the worst consumer-price inflation in 4 decades.

The European Central Bank meets to decide Euro rate policy on Thursday, and a poll of private-sector economists suggests a 75 basis points rate increase to 2%.