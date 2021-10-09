GOLD PRICES slipped as world stock markets rallied Friday and energy costs rose further, trying but failing to break above the $1800 mark in quiet trade as silver also fell and the platinum-group metals showed steep losses for the week.

Down $25 per ounce from last Friday's London benchmarking price of $1823, gold headed for its 1st weekly drop in 5 in US Dollar terms.

Silver also struggled to rally from this week's retreat, trading 75 cents lower at a little above $24 per ounce.

"There's also been chatter that [mining] producer-related selling was evident recently, and likely took some time for the market to digest the flows.

"That, together with scrap selling & a lack of [new] investor subscription, caps any rallies above $1800, while dips below $1800 have been capitalized on by structural players and some physical interest."

The platinum group metals have also seen producer selling, MKS goes on, squashing prices as "there is no or very limited auto demand due to the chip shortage, [which is] clearly more severe than markets anticipated."

Used primarily in catalysts to reduce harmful emissions from gasoline engines, palladium sank Thursday, heading for a 9% weekly loss in Dollar terms today.

Needed for diesel-engine autocats, the price of platinum meantime continued to trade at 3-week lows near $980 per ounce.

"Both [metals] have gotten hammered this week," says one analyst to Bloomberg , "[and] we have to suspect that difficulties in the global auto sector must be weighing on PGM demand."

Vehicle sales in China – the world's largest car market – sank almost 18% last month from August 2020, falling for the 4th month running as the shortage of microchips hit production according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Ahead of the summer, the world's post-Covid recovery saw a bounce in auto demand for platinum boost global demand by nearly 1/4 in April-June compared to the crisis-hit second quarter of 2020, new data from the mining industry's World Platinum Investment Council showed this week.

But a "boost from faster processing of 2020 plant outage backlog" also saw supply of platinum jump by 55%, putting the market into a small surplus of supply over demand most likely for all of 2021.

"The short-term view for PGMs is still fragile," says MKS, "but the markets are getting to the point where precious metals are so underloved, which is usually the best entry point."