Gold Price Tries $1950 as Equities Rally Despite New Russian 'Nuclear' Threat

GOLD PRICES twice rose towards $1950 in overnight derivatives trading Wednesday, dropping back $25 per ounce by lunchtime in London – the precious metal's physical storage and trading hub – as world stock markets attempted to rally despite Russia again warning that nuclear conflict could result from Western intervention against its invasion of Ukraine.

"A third world war would be nuclear and destructive," said Moscow's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov today in comments reported by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS.

While Western stock markets rose after yesterday's sell-off took the MSCI World Index down 10% from New Year's record high, a strong Dollar – now at fresh 2.5-year highs on its trade-weighted index – saw gold prices for Euro, Sterling and other investors rise more quickly and hold more of those gains, trading around €1740 and £1440 per ounce.

"Gold will soar as China seeks US Dollar alternatives," claims a headline at AsiaTimes, pointing to the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow's central-bank reserves and quoting an interview with former IMF economist Ken Rogoff during which his only actual reference to gold was to say that Russia "was already trying to reduce their exposure [to the US currency] by kind of getting into gold in the years leading up to the pandemic."

The Central Bank of Russia's return to buying gold – suspended during the oil-crash phase of the Covid Crisis 2 years ago – "looks like a two-fold risk hedge," says a note from precious-metals specialist Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX.

"[First] help out the domestic banks that, if affected by SWIFT, would have issues selling into the international market [and second] bolster reserves given that the CBR's [overseas assets] have been frozen."

With Russia's gold holdings still around 20% of total FX reserves, "Gold is always a useful credibility factor for banks under stress," says O'Connell, "although this situation stands alone."

Speaking to the HRC in Geneva by videolink, Lavrov was immediately boycotted by most delegates walking out of the chamber as he spoke.