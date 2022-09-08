GOLD BULLION traded in London briefly touched $1800 per ounce Tuesday, also hitting new 1-month highs in UK Pounds and testing 8-week highs for Euro investors, as global stock markets slipped again with bond prices but crude oil extended its rally as Russia shut supplies to central Europe over a sanctioned payment.

The Dollar slipped on its trade-weighted index against the rest of the world's major currencies – but held above last Monday's 1-month low – following poor economic data.

London gold bullion today topped last Thursday's 1-month high to reach $1800 before edging back $3 per ounce ahead of this afternoon's price benchmark auction.

Silver and platinum meantime held close to last night's 6-week highs at $20.74 and $950 per ounce respectively, while the price of palladium – which finds 40% of new mine production in Russia – edged back towards Monday's 3-month high above $2,250

Tuesday's new US data said that productivity across the world's largest economy sank in the second quarter of 2022 at what would have been a 4-decade record pace if not for the 75-year record slump of Q1.

Driving the April-June slump in productivity, labor costs for business in the USA – where the jobless rate fell in July back to start-2020's half-century low – jumped 9.5% last quarter from Q2 2021, the fastest year-on-year inflation since the deep recession of 1981.

Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft today said it has suspended flows to central Europe through Ukraine after a payment for using the Druzhba route – also known as the 'Friendship' pipe – was blocked by Western sanctions.

Europe's benchmark Brent crude oil extended its gains to $5 per barrel from Friday's 6-month low near $92.

The poor US productivity figures saw 3-month US Treasury bill yields fall back from yesterday's close of 2.65% per annum, the highest since January 2008.

Traders however continue to back a third consecutive Fed hike of 0.75 percentage points at the US central bank's next meeting in September, with the likelihood of rates being raised to a ceiling of 3.25% put this morning at 69.5% according to derivatives exchange the CME's FedWatch tool.

The rising price of gold in London meanwhile saw the premium for bullion landed in China – the precious metal's No.1 consumer nation – slump to $6.60 per ounce overnight, back below the typical incentive for new imports, after averaging the highest since September at nearly $9 per ounce last week.

So-called digital currency Bitcoin fell again, losing 2.5% for the day and falling to what was a 2.5-year low when hit in June.

The US Treasury yesterday banned US residents from using 'mixer' Tornado Cash, accusing the service of facilitating $7 billion in money laundering since 2019, including March's theft of $620m in digital assets by North Korean hackers.

Euro gold prices today held near €1757 per ounce, the highest since mid-June, while the UK gold bullion price rose to £1486, its highest since early July.