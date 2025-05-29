BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Rebounds Again as Trump's 'Nixon' Defense Fails, Fed Fears Recession

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Rebounds Again as Trump's 'Nixon' Defense Fails, Fed Fears Recession

Thursday, 5/29/2025 15:48
The GOLD PRICE rebounded from a sudden 1-week low on Thursday, trading back above $3300 as the US Federal Reserve put 50-50 odds on an economic recession and a US court ruled that, contrary to President Trump citing the 'Nixon Shock' tariffs of 1971, the White House's centerpiece trade and economic policy is illegal.
 
 
"That's less headwind for the global economy," Reuters quotes one commodities analyst.
 
"Investors get a breather from the economic uncertainty," says another, despite the Trump administration immediately filing a notice of appeal.
 
The approach of Trump's Liberation Day trade-tariffs shock saw the US economy shrink by 0.2% annualized in January-to-March according to today's 2nd estimate of Q1 GDP, slightly less than first reported.
 
Looking ahead, "The possibility that the economy would enter a recession [is] almost as likely as the baseline forecast," said meeting minutes released Wednesday from the US Federal Reserve's May decision to leave Dollar interest rates unchanged 3 weeks ago.
 
"The Fed staffers just told us that recession odds are 50%," comments economist David Rosenberg.
 
"Is there an asset class anywhere remotely close to being priced for that?"
 
Chart of gold priced in US Dollars versus the US Fed's and the CME futures market's current forecast for end-2025 interest rates. Source: BullionVault
 
With gold rebounding from $3245 per Troy ounce overnight, US equities swiftly lost an initial 0.7% jump at Thursday's New York opening after giant AI chipmaker Nvidia beat earnings forecasts despite the impact of Trump's trade tariff uncertainty.
 
Betting in the futures market meantime moved to forecast an end-2025 Fed interest rate of 3.87% per annum, back below the US central bank's own end-year rates prediction after topping it on Wednesday for the first time since mid-February.
 
"Don't expect a rate cut any time soon," says precious metals analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX, reviewing the Fed minutes.
 
Betting in the futures market now sees only a 1-in-20 chance of the Fed cutting interest rates when it meets in 2 weeks' time, down from a near 100% certainty during the Liberation Day trade-tariffs slump in global commodities and stock markets.
 
The odds of a cut in July have also sunk, now down to 1-in-4 according to the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool, having begun May at 49-in-50.
 
Thursday's news saw the Dollar spike to 1-week highs against the rich world's other major currencies, but it then dropped 1.0% on its DXY index as gold prices rose back towards $3315 per Troy ounce.
 
Silver also rebounded sharply from a sudden 1-week low, regaining more than 70 cents per ounce before edging back to $33.10.
 
Fellow industrial precious metal platinum dipped and rallied to trade back at $1084 per Troy ounce, $20 below Monday morning's 2-year platinum price high.
 
Trump's Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders "exceed any authority granted to the President...to regulate importation by means of tariffs," said the New York-based Court of International Trade last night.
 
Finding for plaintiffs including a dozen US states led by Oregon, the court rejected the White House's submission that August 1971's imposition of 10% trade tariffs had been legal without Congress's approval following President Richard Nixon's unilateral action.
 
That executive order coincided with the 'Nixon Shock' ending the Dollar's gold-exchange system
 
Trump's return to the White House saw gold rise faster than during any first 100 hundred days since Nixon's second term, which ended with his resignation over the Watergate scandal.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025