BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price Rallies as Moody's Cuts US Banks After Washington's Rating

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price Rallies as Moody's Cuts US Banks After Washington's Rating

Tuesday, 5/20/2025 14:25
GOLD PRICES rose back towards $3240 per ounce on Tuesday, trading more than $250 below last month's record peak despite ratings agency Moody's cutting its view on major US banks after downgrading Washington's sovereign debt on Friday.
 
Revising US Treasury debt one notch lower from its 'risk free' rating of triple-A, the new view of Aa1 from Moody's finally catches up with the downgrade from AAA made by S&P in 2011 - which coincided with a then-record peak in the gold price - and by Fitch in 2023, which did not.
 
 
Yesterday, Moody's then cut giant US banks J.P.Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo one notch lower again, down to Aa2.
 
"We will put that downgrade in the same perspective that we do with all incoming information," said Federal Reserve vice-chair Philip Jefferson of Washington's sovereign debt.
 
"[The downgrade] will have implications for the cost of capital and a bunch of other things, and so it could have a ripple through the economy," added Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.
 
"We have heard over the last few months, there are some rumors or concerns about, well, do investors want to be so heavily invested" in Treasuries, said New York Fed President John Williams at a separate event.
 
Investors in longer-dated US Treasury debt have now lost almost half their money across the past 5 years.
 
The gold price in Dollars, in contrast, has risen by more than 85%, setting its latest all-time record high at $3500 last month.
 
Chart of the TLT long-dated US Treasury bond ETF vs. the price of Comex gold futures contracts. Source: Google Finance
 
"Overall, over the next few months, I think gold is a good safe bet considering the downgrade on the United States," Reuters quotes one futures broker.
 
"It's still to me a buy-and-hold market."
 
Shares in JPM fell 1.0% yesterday from the weekend's 3-month high, but BoA edged 0.2% higher ahead of Moody's post-close announcement, while WFC slipped by the same.
 
Silver also rallied again overnight with gold prices, adding almost a dollar per ounce from last Thursday's 5-week low of $31.65.
 
Gold priced in Euros today rallied over €30 per ounce to €2880 after hitting 1-month lows $100 beneath that on last week's geopolitical, conflict and trade-war 'ceasefire' talk.
 
The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meantime edged back up to £2425, also 3.1% above last week's low.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025