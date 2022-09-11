GOLD and SILVER held onto yesterday's steep gains Wednesday in London, trading at 5-week and 4-month highs respectively against a rallying US Dollar, as Russia pulled troops out of a key Ukrainian city and early results from the US mid-term elections said the Senate and Congress will likely be split rather than one party taking control.

Gold prices spiked to $1722 around this afternoon's London benchmarking auction, over $100 higher from the 2.5-year low tested for the 3rd time in a month last week and $40 above the post-Covid chart-support level which gave way in mid-September.

Silver meantime reached $21.59 per ounce after leaping as the mid-term elections saw global and US stock markets fall on Tuesday, trading more than 22% above late-August's 2-year low.

"Don't let it happen!”

Fixing at 3pm UK time Tuesday at $1678 per ounce on weak volume, gold then soared by almost $40 in late-US trade, hitting the highest Dollar price in a month and breaking what many chart analysts saw as the downtrend starting back at early March's Ukraine-invasion touch of gold's all-time 2020 high around $2070 per ounce.

"The Dollar flip on mid-term [election] day sent gold above $1710," says bullion analyst Rhona O'Connell at brokerage StoneX , noting how the US currency fell to its weakest in 4 months on Tuesday with "the 'big red wave' now looking more like a ripple, if that."

"US real yields falling provided the backdrop when no-one wants to be short gold into any US election," adds bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp's market strategist Nicky Shiels.

"Gold ain't waiting for what's expected to be a weak / interesting NFP [US jobs] report in early Dec," she said Tuesday, pointing to this week's fast-growing list of US tech company lay-offs.

"The 75bp Fed regime [of steep month rate hikes] is behind us, thus the $1620-1700 range [for gold is also] behind us...3-4 attempts at the technical ceilings at $1680/oz Gold and $21 Silver [have given] way."

While the weak Dollar grabbed the headlines, Euro-priced gold today held above €1700 per ounce, gaining 1.2% for the week so far, while the UK gold price in Pounds per ounce also rose to 4-week highs, breaking above £1500 and trading 6.3% higher from the start of November.

Euro and UK prices for silver – a predominantly industrial metal – meantime touched 6-month highs above €21.40 and £18.80 per ounce respectively.

The Communist dictatorship in World No.2 economy China is meeting "difficulties" in enforcing its 'zero Covid' policy in the south-eastern port city of Guangzhou, press reports say, imposing mandatory testing and local lockdowns where a growing number of cases are confirmed.