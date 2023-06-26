Gold Price Rallies from 3-Month Lows as Russia's 'Mutiny' Spurs Geopolitical Fears

GOLD PRICES rose Monday from 3-month lows as the Dollar softened, crude oil rose, and the Russian Ruble dropped to its lowest since the Kremlin began its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 after the Wagner mercenary army's aborted 'mutiny' over the weekend, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

"This new geopolitical set of headlines has helped to give gold some minor buoyancy," said the latest daily gold-price and precious metals note from Rhona O'Connell at brokerage Stone X Group Inc.

The Dollar index – a measure of the US currency's value versus its major peers – fell 0.2% after recording the first weekly gain in 4 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ruble hit its lowest in nearly 15 months against the dollar, weakening by almost 3% on Monday before paring some losses.

Russia's currency plunged to a record low when the country was first hit with massive economic sanctions after it began a new offensive in Ukraine in February 2022, aiming to add the rest of the country to its annexation of Crimea.