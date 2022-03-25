BullionVault
Gold News

Live support

NEED HELP? ASK US NOW

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Price 'Should Be $3000' Says 1% Allocator as West Tries to 'Disarm' Russia's Bullion Reserves

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Price 'Should Be $3000' Says 1% Allocator as West Tries to 'Disarm' Russia's Bullion Reserves

Friday, 3/25/2022 16:02
GOLD PRICES rose Friday, nearing yesterday's 2-week peaks as global stock markets flat-lined, energy prices rose yet again, and longer-term borrowing costs rose to new multi-year highs amid worsening Nato-Russia tensions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
 
Meetings of the G7 and European Union on Thursday saw the US White House declare a new commitment to preventing Russia from using any of its massive central-bank gold reserves to support the Ruble or finance the Putin government's attack on its western neighbor.
 
Gold priced in the Dollar today touched $1960 per ounce, while crude oil rose above $120 per barrel of Brent and 10-year US Treasury bond yields jumped towards 2.50% per annum, a fresh 34-month high.
 
"I don't like gold as an asset, but I am a pragmatist, and the escalation of the war is the reason I am turning to it now," says UK fund manager David Coombs, head of the £1.5bn ($2.0bn) Rathbone Multi-Asset Strategic Growth Portfolio.
 
Raising that fund's allocation to gold from zero to 1% – and increasing other portfolio positions from 2% to 4% – "I am puzzled at the current price, which really does not reflect the increased macro geopolitical risks we are now seeing," he tells Citywire.
 
"Given the circumstances, it should be closer to $3000."
 
Chart of gold priced in US Dollars. Source: BullionVault
 
Looking at central-bank policy, "We expect the Fed to raise rates by 50bps in both May and June, and to deliver a 25bp hike at each meeting between July and December," says a gold strategy note from Canadian brokerage TD Securities.
 
"And yet, gold prices have remained incredibly resilient despite this historically negative scenario...as safe-haven flows have trumped fears of a hawkish Fed, with demand for gold surging in response to the war in Ukraine."
 
This week saw the giant gold-backed SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) expand by 0.5%, marking its 7th consecutive weekly inflow, while world No.2 gold ETF the iShares product (NYSEArca: IAU) grew neaely 0.8% with its 4th consecutive weekly addition.
 
Silver's largest ETF investment trust, the iShares Silver fund (NYSEArca: SLV) also expanded, growing by 0.4% with its 2nd consecutive weekly expansion in the number of shares in issue.
 
Silver prices today rallied only to fall back, ending the week 40 cents below Thursday's 8-session peak of $25.85 per ounce.
 
"Russia's giant bullion holdings could, in theory, help finance its war machine if Moscow can find a buyer among foreign banks or governments," says MarketWatch.
 
"The G7 and the EU will continue to blunt the Central Bank of Russia’s ability to deploy international reserves by making clear that any transaction involving gold related to the Central Bank of Russia is prohibited," said the White House Thursday.
 
"Our purpose now is to fully disarm its war chest by making sure its foreign reserves serve no purpose in propping up the Russian currency.
 
  • Reddit logo
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google logo
  • Yahoo logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Digg logo
  • StumbleUpon logo
  • Technorati logo

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver and platinum market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...

BullionVault Ltd © 2022