Thursday's steep drop in bullion prices snapped a 1-month trend of investor outflows from the giant GLD gold-backed ETF, with the trust ending last night needing an additional 0.5 tonnes of bullion.

With trading volume in GLD shares up more than 120% from the previous 3-month daily average, that small inflow raised the ETF's backing from 960 tonnes, the smallest since March 2020.

No.2 gold ETF the IAU product was also left almost unchanged in size by yesterday's break in gold prices below $1680, but with trading volume only 15% above its recent average.

Trading in derivatives exchange the CME's Comex gold contracts meantime jumped 58% from Wednesday's level, reaching the heaviest volume in 2 months.

CME trading volumes in silver, platinum and palladium fell in contrast.

With global gold prices 2.1% lower in Dollar terms this morning, volumes in Shanghai's most active gold contract jumped almost 45% on Friday from last month's average, hitting more than 20 tonnes.

But that only took Au(T+D) volume a little above July's daily average, and today's activity lagged the 2021 average by 15%.

Shanghai premiums over London quotes still rose however, with gold bullion landed in China – the precious metal's No.1 consumer market – offering importers an incentive of $38 per ounce, a fresh 6-year high, even as the domestic Yuan price of gold fell to an 8-session low and the Chinese currency weakened to its lowest US Dollar exchange rate since 2020.

With zero-Covid lockdowns continuing to hit consumer spending in China, "Grass roots buying is relatively thin at the moment," said international brokerage StoneX's Rhona O'Connell last month , "so there may be some institutional interest involved" in boosting China's reported gold bullion imports through Hong Kong to a 9-month high in July.