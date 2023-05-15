GOLD PRICES were little changed Monday as Chinese gold demand increased and financial markets focused on the US debt ceiling standoff and Turkish election result, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

With US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urging Congress to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt limit and avert an "unprecedented" default, talks are set to continue between US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders on Tuesday.

Gold priced in the US Dollar edged up 0.2% to $2015 per ounce, while wholesale bullion for UK investors in the spot market edged lower 0.1% to £1612 and traded sideway at €1853 for European investors.

China's domestic gold price had in contrast risen 0.4% overnight, reaching ¥452 per gram on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and showing a premium to London prices of $4.90 per ounce after that incentive to new imports turned negative at the end of last week for the first time since July.

Shanghai's gold premium touched $40 in March before the Yuan price jumped to hit all-time highs in early May.

"Feedback from [China's] bank branches suggests that price rallies have prompted fresh interest from those investors who might traditionally not buy gold," says the latest weekly report by Metals Focus. "Many of clients were genuinely worried that keeping their money in low-yield deposit accounts would erode the long-term value of their savings," says Padraig Seif , founding partner of Hong Kong based Precious Metal Asia.

China's retail gold investment in the first quarter of 2023 extened its post-Covid recovery, rising by 34% year on year according to the latest report from mining-industry's World Gold Council.