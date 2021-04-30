GOLD PRICES held onto this week's drop in London trade Friday, heading into the UK's long May Bank Holiday weekend at $1768 per ounce as Western stock markets also struggled and longer-term interest rates.

Nearly $15 per ounce lower from last Friday, gold priced in the Dollar still held on track for its first monthly gain of 2021 to date.

Global stock markets have meantime hit a run of fresh all-time highs, with the MSCI World Index adding 5.4% since March with its 5th monthly gain since November, a run matched by the US S&P500.

"This string of consecutively strong US economic data is weighing on gold," Reuters quotes one FX and commodities strategist, pointing to Thursday's stronger-than-expected US GDP rebound for Q1.

With prices rises as the end of April approaches, "Gold still remains bid ," he adds, "it is just not a strong hand right now, because of month-end rebalancing" by portfolio managers.

"Wall Street seems to have gone cold on gold exchange-traded funds," adds a column at Forbes , noting that over the past 6 months – since Pfizer first announced successful trials of its Covid vaccine – gold-backed ETFs worldwide have seen investor outflows which "amounted to a whopping 307.8 metric tons worth $17.5 billion at recent prices.

"To find a larger sale you need to go back all the way 2013," it says – the year of gold's worst price plunge in 3 decades.

Having rallied in size last week for the first time in 15 weeks, the giant SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEArca: GLD) shrank by 0.5% on Thursday's GDP news to need 1,017 tonnes, the smallest since mid-April 2020.

Smaller competitor the iShares product (NYSEArca: IAU) also shrank again, heading for 0.2% weekly outflows with its 6th consecutive weekly reduction.

"In Asia today the metals looked soft early on but found some buying interest as the day progressed," says a trading note from Swiss refiners and finance group MKS Pamp.

The price gap between London and Shanghai gold fixed Friday around $10.65 per ounce despite a retreat in Chinese quotes.