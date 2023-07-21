The GOLD PRICE touched a 9-week high at the start of Asian trade Friday, peaking at $1987 per Troy ounce before dropping back as the US Dollar extended its rebound on the currency market and market forecasts for inflation also rose, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve isn't done raising its interest rates.

Silver also popped higher again, touching a fresh 10-week high at $25.27 before erasing all this week's previous 2.0% gains to trade back at $24.77 per ounce.

Gold priced in the Dollar retreated to $1965 per Troy ounce, down more than $20 from its overnight peak but $10 higher from Friday last week.

Following solid US jobs market data on Thursday, "The US Dollar rebound has taken the steam out of the month-to-date precious [metals] rally," says a note from Swiss bullion refiners MKS Pamp.

"Still gold and silver are holding up relatively well vs. the reaction in FX markets, signaling some physical support has emerged."

Despite short-term US bond yields rising 0.1 points this week to put 2-year rates at 4.85% per annum, longer-term US borrowing costs were unchanged, with 10-year Treasury bonds offering new buyers 3.83% per annum.

So-called 'real' rates however have fallen to the lowest in 7 weeks, with the 10-year TIPS yield – against which gold has defied its typically inverse correlation so far in 2023 – dropping to 1.45% per annum after hitting the highest since 2009 at 1.81% just at the start of last week.

With the Fed universally expected to raise rates again to the highest since 2001 when it meets next week, today's bond-price moves put the Treasury market's 'breakeven' inflation rate forecast at 2.36% per annum, the highest since early March, back before the mini-crisis in US regional banking sent interest rates tumbling and took gold up to new spot-trading records.

Global food-price inflation may accelerate again, analysts said Friday, after No.1 rice exporter India banned shipments of non-basmati white rice due to "uneven distribution of rainfall in the key rice-growing areas."

Thursday's weekly data on US jobless benefit claims showed initial applications falling back, but ongoing claims rose.

The Dollar today edged higher against the rest of the world's major currencies to the highest in almost 2 weeks on its trade-weight DXY index, up 1.4% from mid-July's 15-month low.

Both corn and wheat prices both jumped around 2% in Friday's trade, while crude oil edged above $79 per barrel of Brent, gaining slightly for the week.