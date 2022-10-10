Fresh UK Gilts Turmoil Sees Gold Fall with Silver, Palladium Up as Russia Hits Ukraine

GOLD PRICES in major currencies fell on Monday as the long-term UK bond yield jumped following the Bank of England's surprise announcement of extra Gilt buying, while the price of palladium – which finds 40% of annual supply in Russia – jumped as the Ukraine war worsened, writes Atsuko Whitehouse at BullionVault.

Spot gold prices in US Dollar terms fell 1% to $1677 per ounce after dropping 1% last Friday on the hotter-than-expected US jobs report for September, with the unemployment rate dropping back to its modern record low of 3.5%.

Gold priced in Euros meantime edged lower by 0.5% to €1730 as European stocks saw a 4th consecutive day of declines.

The UK gold price in Pounds per ounce meanwhile fell 0.9% to £1515 as the Pound made marginal gains in FX markets on Monday morning despite a fresh sell-off in UK government bonds.

The Bank of England today surprised analysts and traders by announcing that it will double its emergency QE purchases to as much as £10 billion per day between now and Friday – its existing deadline for trying to protecting pension funds and other leveraged players from continued market turmoil following the new Chancellor's mishandled tax-cutting budget announcement. The UK Treasury today also sought to calm the Gilts market by bringing forward a much-awaited fiscal plan – showing how it plans to finance Kwasi Kwarteng's historic tax cutting promises – to 31st October. But UK bond prices fell after today's new moves, driving the 30-year Gilt yield as much as 17 basis points higher to 4.56%, its highest level since the immediate aftermath of the Bank's initial intervention on 28th September following Kwarteng's "mini" budget of 5 days before.

With the Bank of England so far buying only a fraction of the upper £5bn daily limit set less than 2 weeks ago, "The market doubts if the BOE will fill orders to the maximum limit, while the new measures announced signal that an extension of its temporary bond-buying is unlikely," says Pooja Kumra , rates strategist at Canadian bank Toronto-Dominion.

The BOE has bought just £4.6 billion of bonds so far, about 12% of the £40 billion capacity of the program to date.