The GOLD PRICE ended Friday in London with a $90 weekly gain, its strongest move since July 2020, as the US Dollar fell hard yet again with longer-term interest rates following the weaker-than-expected US inflation data.

On its trade-weighted index , the Dollar has now fallen 6.2% from late-September's 2-decade peak.

Longer-term US interest rates have also sunk as bond prices have leapt, pulling 10-year Treasury yields down to 5-week lows at 3.81% per annum.

Gold bullion traded in London above $1760 per ounce around today's PM benchmarking auction, up 5.4% from last Friday's Fixing to the highest weekly finish since mid-August.