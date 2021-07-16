BullionVault

Gold News

Live support

NEED HELP? ASK US NOW

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Highest Weekly Close in 5 for Gold Bullion But ETFs Shrink as Google 'Inflation' Searches Fall from Record

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold in History

Gold Books

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Archive

More...

List of authors

Highest Weekly Close in 5 for Gold Bullion But ETFs Shrink as Google 'Inflation' Searches Fall from Record

Friday, 7/16/2021 14:36
GOLD BULLION slipped and then jumped versus all major currencies on Friday, heading for its highest weekly close in five despite further outflows from ETF investment funds as world stock markets also rallied on strong US economic numbers making a stark contrast with weaker data plus return of Covid restrictions elsewhere.
 
Priced in the Dollar gold bullion traded at $1823 per ounce ahead of Friday afternoon's London benchmarking auction, the highest weekend level since 11 June.
 
Retail sales in the world's largest economy jumped 1.3% last month from May when excluding sales of autos – still hampered by the shortage of microchips worldwide.
 
After China's first GDP estimate for April-June came in weaker than analysts forecast at 7.9% per year, yesterday's data also said the UK's jobless rate failed to fall from 4.8% on June's reading.
 
The Bank of Japan today cut its 2021 GDP forecast to 3.8% growth, down from the 4.0% projected in April.
 
But while US industrial output grew less quickly than expected on yesterday's figures, up 0.4% from May, US export prices still set a 2nd consecutive all-time high last month, rising 16.8% from the same time last year and second only to May's record annual rise of 17.5%.
 
Data from Google Trends says that US internet search volumes for the word "inflation" have fallen back since jumping in May to a new record on the tech company's 17-year series.
 
So-called "breakeven" inflation forecasts in the bond market also peaked that month.
 
Chart of US 5-year breakeven rate vs. Google search volumes for 'inflation'. Source: BullionVault
 
"The US has the highest inflation of the developed world," says analysis from Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at Swiss refiners and finance group MKS Pamp.
 
"Even if the Fed insinuates that CPI ex-food, ex-energy, (ex-goods, ex-restaurants, ex-rent, ex-lodging/restaurants, ex-travel, ex-services ex-anything) is 0%, the data speaks otherwise.
 
"Even excluding all 'transitory items', inflation is the worst in 3 decades."
 
Despite this week's inflationary US data, Thursday however saw the No.2 US gold-backed ETF – the IAU product – shrink for the first time since start-June, reducing to its smallest size since mid-May.
 
The larger GLD gold ETF meanwhile held on track for a 0.6% weekly outflow, its 4th decline in a row.
 
"We are seeing a lack of buying interest from ETF investors," says one bank analyst of gold bullion demand.
 
Chinese wholesale demand for gold bullion turned positive on Friday but only weakly, with the premium in Shanghai over London quotes moving up to $1.20 per ounce – barely 15% of the typical incentive for new imports to the metal's No.1 consumer nation.
 
India's consumer demand was meantime "slowly recovering after state governments eased lockdown restrictions, but [the] sudden rise in prices disrupted the recovery," Reuters quotes a wholesale dealer in Kolkata.
 
For the wider economy, "The outlook is highly uncertain as domestic and overseas economies could be swayed by developments regarding the pandemic," said the Japanese central bank today, holding its negative interest-rate and unlimited QE policies unchanged.
  • Reddit logo
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google logo
  • Yahoo logo
  • LinkedIn logo
  • Digg logo
  • StumbleUpon logo
  • Technorati logo

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the physical gold and silver market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and is now a regular contributor to many leading analysis sites including Forbes and a regular guest on BBC national and international radio and television news. Adrian's views on the gold market have been sought by the Financial Times and Economist magazine in London; CNBC, Bloomberg and TheStreet.com in New York; Germany's Der Stern; Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore, and many other respected finance publications.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

scri

Market Fundamentals

More...

BullionVault Ltd © 2021