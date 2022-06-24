BullionVault
Gold Down, Stocks Up for the Week as Powell Vows Rate Hikes Despite 'Possible' Recession

Friday, 6/24/2022 13:31
GOLD BULLION slipped in price today, heading for the lowest Friday finish in US currency terms for 6 weeks in London as major government bond prices slipped back after this week's big rebound, edging longer-term borrowing costs higher, after US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said he will push ahead with steep interest-rate hikes to try curbing inflation despite recession becoming "certainly a possibility".
 
Large gold bullion bars traded in London – heart of the global wholesale market – slipped to $1825 per ounce as the Dollar rallied back towards last week's 20-year highs against the rest of the world's major currencies.
 
With benchmark US bond yields still 1/3rd of a percent below last week's 11-year high, global stock markets extended their rally from 18-month lows, rising for the first week in five.
 
"This week's stock gains stem from a shift to defensives rather than a full risk-on rally," says Bloomberg, pointing to an index of "megacap tech and healthcare names [reaching] an 18-month high relative to the MSCI World Index.
 
"Were it not for the fear of a global recession then gold would likely be lower than it already is," says Reuters, quoting a spread-betting bookmaker's analyst."
 
Chart of gold bullion priced in US Dollars. Source: BullionVault
 
Thanks to Russia suspending supplies of gas to Germany meantime, "the whole market is in danger of collapsing at some point," said Germany's economic affairs minister yesterday, warning of a "Lehman Brothers" contagion amid what he called "a crisis" for Europe's energy security.
 
Germany's government bond prices edged back Friday after surging yesterday, driving 10-year borrowing costs down by more than half-a-per-cent from this week's new 2015 peaks near 2.00% per annum.
 
Natural gas prices in Western Europe slipped almost 1% on Friday, but held nearly 7-times higher from this point last June as Russia's invasion of Ukraine – now invited to become a member of the European Union, despite apparent misgivings from French President Macron – sees it hit with economic sanctions.
 
Crude oil meantime rallied but headed for its 2nd weekly price drop, trading at $110 per barrel of European benchmark Brent.
 
Gold bullion prices for Euro and UK investors today slipped to 2-week lows, trading below €1735 and £1490 per ounce respectively.
 
Silver meantime hit 6-week lows, trading back beneath $21 per ounce.
 
"You know what's worse than high inflation and low unemployment?" asked Democrat senator Elizabeth Warren of Jerome Powell this week as the Federal Reserve chief gave semi-annual testimony to lawmakers on monetary policy.
 
"It's high inflation and a recession with millions of people out of work. I hope you will reconsider that before you drive this economy off a cliff."
 
The mystery over Russian gold bullion imports to Switzerland – effectively banned by Western sanctions but spotted in the latest trade data by Bloomberg – meantime deepened further on Friday, as the Swiss Association of Manufacturers and Traders of Precious Metals (ASFCMP) denied that any refineries in its membership were responsible for April's 3-tonne inflow, and Swiss Customs officials said the metal actually came from the UK but with Russia highlighted as the original source of export.
 
