Gold Bullion Flat YTD vs Strong USD as Surge in Real Rates Sees Nasdaq, Bitcoin Plunge

GOLD BULLION held above yesterday's test of 12-week lows against a firm US Dollar in London trade Tuesday, costing $1860 per ounce as global stock markets bounced from their worst 1-day plunge since April Fool's Day 2020, depths of the initial Covid Crisis crash.

With the US Dollar hitting new 2-decade highs on Monday as longer-term interest rates set new multi-year highs, the MSCI World Index sank 3.3% yesterday to reach its lowest close since New Year 2021.

Global equity markets then regained over 1/3rd of that plunge today as longer-term interest rates eased back sharply in the bond market ahead of Wednesday's US consumer-price inflation data.

Setting a new 4-decade record of 8.5% for March, the year-on-year pace of CPI inflation will have slowed to 8.1% in April according to analysts' consensus forecasts.

US central bank the Federal Reserve last week hiked its key overnight interest rate by half-a-point for the first time in 2 decades , taking it up to 1.0% per annum.

"The Fed is now 6 weeks from its next meeting...leaving the real interest rate very negative ," says a note for German bullion refiners Heraeus from analysts SFA Oxford.

"If inflation continues to be high keeping the Fed behind the curve, gold could resume its rally [but] the price will need to clear its April high of $2000 to suggest there is more to any rally than just a rebound from oversold levels."

Washington's 10-year borrowing costs today sank to 2.96% per annum, down almost 1/5th of a point from last week's new 3.5-year peak, set on the eve of the Fed disappointing some analysts and traders by not making a three-quarter-point hike to rates .

Inflation-protected TIPS yields also eased back Tuesday, retreating to 0.26% per annum after touching their highest level since March 2020's Covid Crisis.

That put the annual pace of inflation forecast by the bond market at 2.70% for the next decade, the slowest such reading in 9 weeks.

Gold prices were then trading almost $100 higher than today, while the conventional 10-year Treasury was offering less than 1.75% in yield.

Often called the real 10-year rate, and typically showing a strongly negative correlation with gold prices, the yield on 10-year TIPS has still risen by more than 1.3 percentage points so far in 2022.

Outside of 2013's taper tantrum and the late-2008 Lehmans crisis, that's the steepest 17-week rise ever since those bonds were first issued in 2003.

Snapping its usual relationship with real rates, gold bullion priced in the Dollar has meanwhile risen 2.7% since New Year, and crude oil – despite a steep plunge Monday – has jumped by 33.4%.

The MSCI World Index of major equity markets has in contrast lost 17.1% as the EuroStoxx 600 index lost 13.5% and New York's tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 26.1% from the end of 2021.

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKK) has meanwhile lost 57.7% while Tiger Club – "one of the world's biggest hedge funds and a big investor in high-growth, speculative companies" according to the Financial Times – has lost around $17bn in value , erasing in a little over 4 months "about two-thirds of its gains since its launch in 2001."

Natural gas prices on Tuesday slipped for a 3rd session running in Europe while the region's crude oil benchmark struggled to rally from Monday's 6.8% plunge to 1-week lows, retreating to what was an 8-year high when reached on news of Russia invading Ukraine in late-February.

France's President Macron was due to speak with Hungary's Prime Minister Orban today to find "a deal" for the European Union to agree a blanket ban on imports of Russian oil.

Russian missiles today again hit the port city of Odessa , while Germany's foreign minister Baerbock visited Bucha near Kyiv.

Copper prices also meantime rallied but held sharply below their recent highs, trading almost 15% below early March's record peak at the lowest since mid-December.

With Germany's 10-year Bund yield on Tuesday briefly dropping 1/5th of a percentage point from yesterday's fresh peak at late-2014 levels, gold bullion priced in the Euro on Tuesday held above yesterday's 5-week low of €1754 per ounce.