Gold Bullion Dead-Flat as US Tensions Rise with China, Russia and China's Rise with Taiwan, India

GOLD BULLION held dead-flat for the week so far in London on Tuesday, moving in a $10 range around $1855 per ounce as global stock markets and bonds also held unchanged overall but commodities ticked higher as geopolitic tensions rose and the Covid Crisis deepened yet further.

Ahead of tomorrow's US Fed decision on monetary policy – its first since Joe Biden moved into the White House – the new administration hinted overnight it won't unwind any of Donald Trump's import tariffs against Chinese goods any time soon.

Now with former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen confirmed as his Treasury Secretary, Biden is "committed to stopping China's economic abuses" said the White House.

The new President is also "very concerned" about last week's jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, now spurring continued protests " threatening to escalate into a larger movement against [Russian President-for-life Vladimir Putin's] Kremlin" according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Clips calling for people to attend the protests and suggesting ways for them to deal with an arrest went viral on the TikTok video-sharing service," says the Kremlin-backed RT.com

The US-Russian New Start treaty signed when Biden was vice-president to Barack Obama in 2010 will expire next month , Biden also noted, meaning the 2 countries must "operate in mutual self-interest" over nuclear arms limitation even while discussing other sensitive issues, such as last year's massive hacking of US computer networks and claims that Moscow offered bounties to Taliban fighters for killing US soldiers in Afghanistan.

"Chinese gold imports in 2020 were significantly lower than the year before," says a note from the precious metals team at French bank and London bullion market maker BNP Paribas, reviewing the available data on bullion flows into the metal's No.1 mining and No.1 consumer country.

Gold bullion imports to China sank by 4/5ths last year on BNP's analysis, but "looking forward, there is a sense of optimism with regards to pent-up demand in 2021.

"This is already showing in the Shanghai gold price, which has returned to a small premium over the London gold price in recent weeks," offering a small incentive to new imports.

China's President Xi Jinping yesterday warned against "a new Cold War [that] will only push the world into division and even confrontation.

"We need to abandon ideological prejudice," said the Communist dictatorship's leader to the World Economic Forum of business leaders, lobbyists and economics ministers, "and jointly follow a path of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation."

Gold's No.2 consumer nation, India today saw worsening violence between police and predominantly Sikh farmers protesting against new agricultural commodity laws , causing the government to ask internet providers to suspend their service around the historic and symbolic Red Fort in New Delhi to try disrupting the "tractor rally".

Accusations of "vaccine nationalism" meantime grew after the European Union said it may block exports of Covid inoculations made in the bloc if its own 27-member states don't first get the quantities ordered.

"Recovery is a little bit delayed but should not be derailed," said European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde Monday, also speaking to the "virtual" World Economic Forum, usually held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.