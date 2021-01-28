Silver Prices Jump as 'Reddit Crowd' Urged to Buy Precious

SILVER PRICES leapt and gold bullion rallied Thursday lunchtime in London after new US data said the world's largest economy expanded in line with analyst forecasts at the end of 2020 but inflation was much weaker than expected.

Western stock markets struggled after yesterday's steep drop on Wall Street ahead of the Federal Reserve's "no change" decision on monetary policy.

US and other major government bond prices then dropped, edging long-term interest rates higher, as GDP growth met Wall Street's 4.0% consensus figure.

But gold regained the week's earlier 1.3% loss for Dollar investors after core PCE inflation for the fourth quarter came in at 1.5%, sharply down from Q3's reading of 3.7%.

Silver prices meantime jumped as a campaign grew among long-time silver bugs to attract the "Reddit crowd" of young day-traders currently squeezing heavily-shorted US shares higher.

"GameStop's surge is making it one of the most traded stocks in the U.S," says MarketWatch of the video-game maker now shooting 1,740% higher for the year so far after small traders – egged on by Tesla CEO Elon Musk – piled into leveraged bets on the stock via the RobinHood platform on news that hedge funds have borrowed and sold huge quantities of its shares to try profiting from a price drop.