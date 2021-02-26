Gold Prices Sink as 'Kill or Cure' Stimulus Spikes Real Interest Rates Fastest Since 2013

We use cookies (including third-party cookies such as Google) to remember your site preferences and to help us understand how visitors use our sites so we can improve them. To learn more, please see our privacy policy and our cookie policy.
To agree to our use of cookies, click 'Accept' or choose 'Options' to set your preferences by cookie type.
Gold Price News
Gold Investing In Depth
Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)
Gold Investment Analysis
Gold Articles
Archive
- February 2021 (23)
- January 2021 (25)
- December 2020 (24)
- November 2020 (23)
- October 2020 (25)
Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the physical gold and silver market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and is now a regular contributor to many leading analysis sites including Forbes and a regular guest on BBC national and international radio and television news. Adrian's views on the gold market have been sought by the Financial Times and Economist magazine in London; CNBC, Bloomberg and TheStreet.com in New York; Germany's Der Stern; Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore, and many other respected finance publications.
See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.
Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.
Follow Us