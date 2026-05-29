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Gold Holds US-Iran Deal Rebound as China Price Rallies

Fri, 29-May-2026 11:05

The GOLD PRICE held onto a steep rebound from 2-month lows Friday morning, heading for a $15 weekly gain above $4500 per troy ounce as Washington confirmed it's expecting to agree a new ceasefire deal with Iran.

"We're very close to a deal but not there yet," said US vice-president J.D.Vance overnight of the proposed 60-day extension to last month's US-Iran ceasefire, repeatedly tested by military strikes from both sides.

Oil prices held steady, losing 7.5% for the week after US and also Brent crude futures contracts sank ahead of yesterday's news of a possible deal.

Major stock markets rose everywhere except China, with European equities heading for a 4.2% monthly gain despite Nato condemning "Russia's reckless behaviour" after a drone aimed at Ukraine hit an apartment block in neighbouring Romania, a member of the military alliance.

For gold prices to keep rising, "There's a sense that it's going to be a grind," says strategist Nicky Shiels at Swiss bullion refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

"Physical demand continues to be incredibly soft into the summer, and institutional interest has been sidelined, chasing consensual trades like semis [chip manufacturers] and energy.

"So without China backstopping − whether its central bank, institutional or retail − it's hard to get genuinely bullish in the short-term.

BullionVault chart of China gold and Shanghai premium to London

Shanghai's benchmark gold price today rose 2.8% from Thursday's new 2-month low in Chinese Yuan, edging retail prices back above ¥1,000 per gram just a day after giant bank ICBC led an industry-wide cut in the risk rating on 'gold accumulation plan' smartphone apps, rowing back from the warnings and restrictions made amid China's Christmas chaos in precious metals speculation.

With the Dollar falling to new 3-year lows versus the Yuan, Friday's gold rally put the gap between Shanghai and London prices at $14 per troy ounce, down by 1/3rd from Thursday's 10-session high.

But that premium still offered new imports of bullion − out of gold's central trading and storage hub, into its largest consumer market − twice the long-term average and suggesting solid demand over supply in China.

India in contrast continued to see deep discounts to London gold prices, albeit smaller than the record $200 per ounce reached after mid-May's sudden hike in bullion import duty to 15%, aimed at stemming the country's persistent current account deficit with the rest of the world, now widening on the Iran War's oil-price shock. 

"A practical roadmap" to cutting India's gold imports and therefore the CAD is "to substitute a large part by mobilising a small share of India’s estimated 30,000 tonnes of idle gold," says a new policy paper from the India Jewellery & Bullion Association, "held by households and religious institutions."

While the BJP-led Government of Narendra Modi last week denied any plans to demand India's temples sell or loan out their gold, the IBJA has backed those calls, now proposing a "revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme [plus] settling gold metal loans using refined domestic bullion."

India's massive gold loans industry is set for a fresh boom, the Nikkei Asia newspaper reports, as the surge in domestic Rupee gold prices − driven by the hike to import duty − raises the value of gold jewellery and other items which households already own and can pledge against new borrowing.

Silver and platinum showed another weekly loss beneath $75.50 and $1915 respectively after yesterday's stagflationary US economic data, while fellow industrial precious metal palladium held flat at $1372 per ounce on Friday morning.

The price of gold meantime rose over $150 per ounce from Thursday's 9-week low, trading as high as $4530 but still showing a 1.7% loss for the month of May.
 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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