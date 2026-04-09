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Iran War Spurs Record Central Bank Gold Selling

Thu, 09-Apr-2026 18:43

Turkey's huge gold sales and swaps swamp China's buying...

GOLD SELLING by national central banks as a group set a monthly record by value in March as the US-Israeli war against Iran sent energy prices soaring.

With global gold prices making the steepest drop since June 2013 last month, official data reported so far show huge gold sales and swaps by Turkey offsetting other central banks' purchases more than 4 times over.

That puts the sector's net gold outflows in March at a 21st century record by weight of 102 tonnes, worth an all-time record near $16 billion based on last month's average gold price.

BullionVault chart of national central banks' net gold purchases/sales as a group in US$ billions

"Central banks' sales are the dominant driver of the $1,000 price fall over the past few weeks," the Financial Times quotes Nicky Shiels, precious metals strategist at Swiss refining and finance group MKS Pamp.

Gold ETF trust funds also saw heavy investor selling in March, with net liquidation worldwide totalling more than 84 tonnes on data compiled by the mining industry's World Gold Council.

The heaviest 1-month outflow since September 2022 by weight, those gold ETF outflows were worth a record $12 billion.

"The recent increase in central bank gold sales is likely to prove temporary," say specialist analysts Metals Focus.

"Indeed, even accounting for these sales, provisional data suggest that the official sector has remained a net bullion buyer this year-to-date."

The world's 10th largest national gold holder when the Iran War broke out at the end of February, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey sold and borrowed against some 15% of its total bullion reserves amid the ensuring oil-price shock and rebound in the US Dollar's exchange rate.

While the CBRT has yet to comment in public, its official data releases show that it sold 52 tonnes of gold in the 4 weeks ending 27 March while also lending out a further 79 tonnes via gold swaps, almost certainly using the cash raised to try defending the Lira on the forex market.

The Lira still fell to new all-time Dollar lows, however, before stabilizing so far in April.

Separate data from the People's Bank of China show the world's 2nd largest economy moving into 5th position among national central bank gold holders, overtaking Russia with a 5-tonne increase, the heaviest monthly purchase by weight in more than a year.

The past 3 years' heaviest gold buyer Poland also used March's price drop to acquire more bullion, buying 11 tonnes and overtaking Turkey's directly-owned central bank holdings as the 11th largest in the world. 

"Elevated geopolitical risks should, if anything, reinforce the case for central banks to hold gold," says Metals Focus, "as a means of diversifying away from dollar-denominated assets."

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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