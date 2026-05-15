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Gold Down $200 This Week, Silver Spike Gone on Rates, India, Bitcoin Reserve

Fri, 15-May-2026 16:13

SILVER SANK and gold prices fell near 2-week lows on Friday as interest-rate forecasts jumped, bullion demand in India evaporated on this week's import-duty hike, and US lawmakers pushed ahead with a bill to use Washington's huge gold reserves to buy cryptocurrency Bitcoin instead.

Global stock markets also fell hard as the Iran War's continuing oil-price shock drove long-term borrowing costs higher.

Gold prices in India, the metal's No.2 consumer nation after China, today traded more than $200 per troy ounce below London quotes when adjusted for the Modi Government's sudden return to 15% import duty plus 3% GST sales tax on gold, silver and platinum.

That's "a record discount," according to Reuters, "as demand virtually disappeared and scrap supplies increased."

The Trump administration will meantime announce details of its much-hyped US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve "in the next few weeks" says the President's senior digital assets advisor in comments noted yesterday on a macro-and-geopolitics webinar for members of gold-and-silver trade association the LBMA.

BullionVault chart of gold priced in US Dollars' weekly change

Losing $214 per troy ounce today from last Friday's 3pm London benchmark auction, the price of gold recorded its worst ever weekly drop in Dollar terms outside of mid-March's $482 plunge.

That put gold down at $4527 after testing its lowest spot-market price since the end of March near $4510 at lunchtime.

The price of silver had meantime been heading for its second 10% weekly gain in a row on Wednesday amid signs of strong China silver demand and copper prices hitting new all-time highs.

But the more industrially-useful precious metal flipped that into a 2.4% loss from last Friday at today's midday auction in London, before sinking a further 3.5% in late-London spot trade to fall as low as $76 per troy ounce.

That was silver's lowest spot-market price since Wednesday last week.

"The Bitcoin Act of 2025," noted Thursday's LBMA webinar in-between analysis of the Iran War, global interest-rate outlook and US trade tariffs, "would use the proceeds from revaluing US gold reserves" − currently priced at the official 1973 level of $42.22 per troy ounce − "to buy Bitcoin."

With gold down 4.5% for the week today, BTC traded 0.7% lower in Dollar terms from last Friday as the US currency rose yet again with crude oil prices.

Today's surging interest-rate fears saw stock-market listed crypto plays Coinbase and Strategy both sink, more than erasing the jumps made on yesterday's approval by the Senate Banking Committee of the Clarity Act − set to assign responsibility for digital assets to US regulators, enabling wider adoption − to show a small loss for the week.

AI chip-maker stocks Nvidia, AMD and Intel also sank after President Trump's summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping failed to deliver any semiconductor trade deals or show any progress in finding an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Oil prices in contrast rose for the 4th session this week, gaining 7.2% in Dollar terms from last Friday's finish on Brent crude futures at $108 per barrel.

As precious metals and risk assets fell hard Friday, government bonds also sank in price, driving yields up to the highest in 12 months on 10-year US Treasury debt − plus fresh decade-plus highs on German Bunds, Japanese JGBs and UK Gilts − after an auction of $25 billion in new 30-year US debt achieved a yield above 5% per annum for the first time since 2007, eve of the global financial crisis.

Betting on US interest rates now forecasts that the Federal Reserve will raise its short-term borrowing cost by January 2027, with a Fed rate-hike at this December's meeting now a 50-50 shot.

Back on the last day of February, eve of Israel and the USA striking Iran, the market expected the Fed to cut rates this June.

That day also capped the first of two full weeks of gold trading above $5000 per ounce.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

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