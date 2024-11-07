Gold and Silver's High-Price Recession
- The profit-taking among Western investors is not new. While it's now causing job losses in the precious metals industry, it's failed to derail silver and gold's steep rise in 2023 and 2024 to date;
- The pause in China's central-bank buying contrasts with continued reserves growth more widely;
- The slowdown in Chinese and Indian jewellery demand matches the seasonal pattern, and it contrasts with other Asian markets;
- Political risk, and most especially geopolitical shocks, look likely to support prices by encouraging investment demand as the back-half of 2024 unfolds;
- The US Fed, having delayed and delayed, looks set to give speculative traders the boost they've been betting on since Christmas last year, with its first cut to Dollar interest rates nailed on for September according to market forecasts and betting.