Geopolitics, not democratic elections, are driving the gold price...

FORGET democracy, writes Adrian Ash at BullionVault.

Geopolitics will drive the gold price to new record highs by 2025.

Says who?

Says the hundreds of BullionVault users responding to our mid-year survey in late June.

Finding 9-in-10 of our global client base in Western Europe and North America, we have been asking BullionVault users for their motives, concerns and price outlook every six months since December 2014, starting with readers of our Weekly Update research emails.

That makes our survey by far the largest, longest and most consistent of Western private investors who hold precious metals in their portfolio.

This summer's poll, asking about the second-half 2024 outlook, ran from 12th to 25th June. It received 1,665 full responses from across BullionVault's global client base, including from 776 UK users.

And on average, our respondents forecast that gold bullion prices, after setting a run of new all-time highs already in 2024, will rise a further 11.2% by year-end...

...topping $2500 per Troy ounce for the first time ever as the bells chime in 2025.

Gold $2583 to be precise. Which looks a worthwhile prediction, given our users' success in calling gold's 2023 price outcome and their early success in calling 2024's full-year gains, albeit six months ahead of schedule.

So what about the politics?

This year brings a packed calendar of democratic elections. From India to Uruguay, Iran to the USA, over 2 billion in 2024 get to put their X next to the leader of their choice...

...using the signature of illiterates, the sick and the majestic throughout history

Many of this year's votes have already sent things sideways, if not upside down.

So while much of the media appears surprised by the direction of democratic politics, the fact is that financial markets – and most notably safe-haven gold – have been little moved by the 'shock' events above...

...just like bullion prices didn't move on Donald Trump's clear win over Joe Biden in last week's US presidential debate.

The difference? Shock, in a word.

From Covid lockdowns to near double-digit inflation, and from Russia invading Ukraine to Hamas pouring across Israel's border (and Israel flattening Gaza in response) things that voters and the financial markets never saw coming just keep coming.

Really, what does a turn to the 'far right' matter among French voters after that? Or the 'shock' of a convicted felon winning the White House?

But politics do still matter for gold, according to our latest survey. Just not democracy.

Over half of UK investors (52.6%) believe that Thursday's General Election won't impact the price of gold. Nor will the US election in November have any sway over the gold price according to 2-in-5 investors worldwide (40.7%).

Instead – and in contrast to those domestic democratic ballots – it's the politics between different countries, regions and alliances that count for the direction of gold prices in the second-half of 2024. Or so the world's largest single pool of private citizens investing in precious metals say, polled by the world-leading marketplace which they use.

Geopolitics is seen as the No.1 driver of precious metals prices between now and New Year.

Landing 29.7% of all responses this summer, it topped BullionVault's twice-yearly survey for the first time since the start of 2020.

Behind Geopolitics, one-in-five investors (20.0%) say that Demand for gold will have the largest impact on its price between now and New Year.

That's the strongest-ever showing for market fundamentals – marked as Supply/Demand in our graph above – in 10 years of BullionVault surveys. It comes as a jump in Chinese households buying gold has adding to the relentless purchases being made by emerging-market central banks.

That pushes Monetary Policy – named as the No.1 driver 13 times across 20 surveys to date – into third place (17.1%), its weakest position since New Year 2019.

Bottom line?

This year's global election events might shake up the political landscape for half the world's population. But for safe-haven gold, those elections in themselves won't move the needle.

Moreover, the independent central banks running monetary policy across those democracies (and chosen by their elected leaders, remember) are having less impact on the price of gold and other precious metals than any time in 5 years, too.

Of course, because gold tends to do well when other assets do badly, investing in bullion is often associated with dark times. The ongoing war in Ukraine, the slaughter in Gaza (and the slaughter which spurred it), rising tensions between China and the US over Taiwan, plus rising tensions between China and pretty much everyone else bordering the East or South China Seas, all means that geopolitics is firmly at the forefront of investors' minds...

...and there's little darker than democracy's impact on the world being crowded out by geopolitics as investors trading gold target a record price for the eve of 2025 above $2500 per ounce.