GOLD came into 2025 at new record highs in all major currencies, beating the 12-month price gains in silver, platinum, palladium and most other commodities, plus the stock market, as well as outstripping professional and private-investor price forecasts too.

While a gold price forecast from artificial intelligence tools (AI) came closest, BullionVault users as a group came ahead of professional estimates, and those investors are now bullish again for the year ahead. Over 1,440 respondents to our latest outlook survey on average predict a price rise in gold to $3070 price per Troy ounce by the end of December 2025.

At the end of last year, the average price of gold in Q4 was $2644, meaning that our users' estimate for 2024 was only off by 13.6%, much more accurate than the professional analysts polled by bullion market trade body the LBMA, but not as accurate as Google’s Gemini AI forecast. The 2024 AI gold price predictions and results were so interesting, we decided to repeat the analysis for 2025, extending this AI experiment to add Perplexity, Meta AI and Claude AI to Google’s Gemini and the updated ChatGPT-4 Turbo. We tasked these five well known AI tools with predicting the average quarterly prices in 2025 and will compare their forecasts each quarter throughout the year. As you can see below, we will also compare these natural language processing tools against the very human forecasts from BullionVault users, as well as from professional forecasters at bullion banks, brokerages and specialist consultancies. Who will prove to be the most accurate forecaster at the end of 2025: human investors, human experts, or AI machines?

Gold price forecast for 2025

Tool Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ChatGPT-4 Turbo $2826 - £3038 $3084 - $3315 $3366 - 3617 $3673 - $3947 Gemini $2500 - £2800 $2400 - £2900 $2300 - $3000 $2200 - £3100 Perplexity $2550 - $2750 $2600 - $2800 $2650 - $2850 $2700 - $2900 Meta AI $1830 - $1970 $1900 - $2050 $1950 - $2120 $2000 - $2180 Claude AI $2580 - $2750 $2650 - $2850 $2700 - $2950 $2750 - $3000 AI Ave. Forecast $2477 - $2661 $2547 - $2783 $2613 - $2907 $2685 - $3026 BV users $3070 LBMA analysts' forecasts $2737 Actual Ave. Gold Price $2784.75*

* Quarter-to-date (QTD)





Last updated on 13 February 2025. Data for 12 February 2025 . Source: ChatGPT, Gemini and LBMA

Clearly, ChatGPT-4 Turbo and Google's Gemini are far more bullish in their gold price prediction than Perplexity, Meta AI and Claude AI. They're also significantly more optimistic about gold than BullionVault users, who were asked to forecast gold's price at the end of the year.

Our December 2024 survey of 1,443 precious-metal investors (who say they typically hold 76% of their investable wealth in other assets) found that over 31% believed geopolitics such as the Middle East conflict or Russian/Ukraine war or US-China tensions would have the greatest impact on gold prices from January to the end of December 2025. Government spending and monetary policy were identified as the next biggest factors to impact the predicted gold price (20.8% and 16.8% respectively). Will that prove to be useful insight this year? Twice a year we survey investors using BullionVault for their opinions on where precious metals prices will be at the end of the next December, plus what factors will have the biggest impact on those prices. For instance, in December 2023, when gold was trading at $2029 per Troy ounce, our survey respondents predicted that the price would reach $2342 twelve months later. That was a little conservative when you consider the gold price averaged $2644 for the month in December 2024 and Google’s Gemini gold prediction was a mere 0.4% out.

Gold price forecast FAQs:

Will gold prices go up? Predicting the short-term price of gold is always a challenge, because many factors influence the price day to day, from geopolitical tensions to central bank interest rates, inflation, exchange rates and stock market performance. In the short to medium term the price of gold rises and falls. However, if you look at the gold price over 10-year periods in USD or GBP, there is a clear direction to the chart and gold has been the best performing asset this century. What is the gold price forecast for the next 5 years? Because so many factors influence the price of gold, predicting the next 5 years between 2025 and 2030 is difficult. Even professional bullion market analysts polled by the LBMA rarely get annual price movements right, let alone gold price predictions over 60 months. Among the factors affecting a gold price projection, geopolitical tensions can create uncertainty, driving investors towards gold as a safe haven. Central bank interest rates impact the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold, while inflation affects the purchasing power of currencies, potentially increasing gold's appeal as a store of value. Exchange rate movements impact gold's relative value across different currencies. Additionally, stock market performance often has an inverse relationship with gold prices, as investors may shift between equities and precious metals based on risk appetite. In 2024, for instance, global stock markets rose, with the S&P 500 rising 25% vs gold's 27% increase. These diverse and dynamic variables shape gold's daily price movements, making short to medium term predictions challenging. Looking back 5 years to February 2020 in either USD or GBP, there were many periods when the gold price fell and then recovered, with a significant and sustained price increase running from New Year 2024 through to today. This illustrates how difficult it is to make gold price predictions over the short term. However, gold is by far the best-performing asset of the 21st Century to date. Can gold prices decline? Gold prices can and will go down as well as up minute by minute. Longer term, if you look at a gold price chart for the past 5 years to 2025, there were periods when the general trend of the gold price was down as well, albeit with short-term spikes. That didn't reverse gold's underlying uptrend in value. Conversely, within the same time frame, there were periods where the gold price was generally trending upwards yet there were still dips as the gold price dropped over several weeks or months before recovering. Identifying dips when the gold price falls and spikes can provide opportunities to buy, sell and take profit from trading gold just as in any other investment market.

Silver price forecast for 2025:

Tool Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ChatGPT-4 Turbo $32 - $40 $36 - $45 $40 - $50 $46 - $56 Gemini $18 - $22 $17 - $23 $16 - $24 $15 - $25 Perplexity $31 - $33 $31 - $33 $32 - $34 $32 - $34 Meta AI $21 - $24 $22 - $26 $24 - $27 $25 - $28 Claude AI $30 - $33 $31 - $34 $32 - $36 $33 - $37 AI Ave. Forecast $26 - $30 $27 - $31 $28 - $33 $30 - $36 BullionVault users $36.80 LBMA analysts' forecasts $32.86 Actual Ave. Silver Price $25.17*

* Quarter-to-date (QTD)





Last updated on 13 February 2025. Data for 12 February 2025 . Source: ChatGPT, Gemini and LBMA

As with the gold price, the AI silver predictions gathered by BullionVault generally forecast significant rises by the end of 2025, with ChatGPT-4 Turbo forecasting a potential high for silver of between $46 and $56 per ounce, eclipsing the all-time high of $49.45 reached in January 1980.

Silver price forecast FAQs:

Will silver prices go up? There are many reasons to be bullish on the price of silver in 2025. Already the 3rd best performing asset so far this century, silver in contrast to gold finds more than half its demand from industry, where it is used in everything from photovoltaic solar panels to healthcare and electronics in every sector. Globally, industrial demand for silver set a new record by weight in 2024, and forecasts see that demand remaining strong this year, helping support silver investing prices even amid short-term dips or drops in value. What is the silver price forecast for the next 5 years? Because silver has so many industrial uses today but also enjoys a long history as a monetary metal, the outlook for silver prices over the next 5 years will likely be tied to global economic growth as well as the performance of gold prices. If the growth being forecast for solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, military and other machinery proves correct over the next 5 years, then silver industrial demand is predicted to grow further, boosting the silver price. Can silver prices decline? Day-to-day, silver prices typically behave like gold but with greater volatility, both up and down. That can result in steeper losses of value for anyone investing in silver when the price drops, as looking at a silver price chart will confirm. Longer term, silver has underperformed the price of gold, perhaps because it doesn't enjoy the demand from central banks which has helped drive the 'safe haven' precious metal higher. But analysts agree that silver's fast-growing industrial demand should continue to support and boost silver prices. Silver's versatility and value to industry can't be overstated. 25 years ago the biggest use for silver was in photography, however since the incredible rise of digital cameras and mobile phones, the amount of silver used in the photographic industry has diminished by 90%. If there had not been replacement industrial uses for silver, such as in solar panels, it is logical to expect that the silver price would have fallen significantly in line with that key part of demand.

Platinum price predictions

Tool Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ChatGPT-4 Turbo $975 - $1073 $1005 - $1106 $1036 - $1140 $1067 - $1175 Gemini $850 - $1000 $800 - $1050 $750 - $1100 $750 - $1150 Perplexity $920 - $980 $940 - $1000 $960 - $1020 $980 - $1040 Meta AI $900 - $1020 $950 - $1080 $1000 - $1140 $1050 - $1200 Claude AI $920 - $980 $940 - $1020 $960 - $1050 $980 - $1080 AI Ave. Forecast $913 - $1011 $927 - $1061 $941 - $1090 $955 - $1129 BullionVault users $1037 LBMA analysts' forecasts $1022 Actual Ave. Silver Price $965.53*

* Quarter-to-date (QTD)





Last updated on 13 February 2025. Data for 12 February 2025 . Source: ChatGPT, Gemini and LBMA

Looking at the price of platinum, Google’s Gemini's 2025 prediction shows a very wide spread between low and high levels, clearly indicating a lack of confidence in the AI tool's own grasp of the factors influencing the platinum market. While Gemini is hedging its bets on where the platinum price will end 2025, the other AI models have far tighter low-to-high forecasts. Across all the Artificial Intelligence projects surveyed by BullionVault, the consensus forecast is that the platinum price will likely reach $1000 per ounce. BullionVault users concur and also predict the price of platinum will reach $1037 by year end.

Platinum price forecast FAQs:

Will platinum prices go up? Platinum prices have lagged gold and silver in recent years, going down harder and failing to go up as quickly. Only a low gain for the price of platinum is now forecast for 2025 by professional analysts. So platinum could offer a contrarian investment. Dragging on platinum prices in recent years has been the rise of electric vehicles, because the precious metal finds its largest single use in diesel-engine autocats. Yet the actual level of platinum demand from the auto sector has not been going down. That means the drop in platinum mining output could support and boost prices in future, especially if the use of platinum in hydrogen fuel-cell technology continues to grow. What is the platinum price forecast for the next 5 years? A platinum price prediction for 2025 or beyond needs to consider how far new mining supply will fall behind industrial demand for the white precious metal, most of all in autos and hydrogen energy. That's because this deficit in platinum supply versus demand is what precious-metals insiders believe will stem its long-term underperformance and boost its underlying industrial and investment value. Can platinum prices decline? Like any asset or commodity, platinum changes in price minute to minute, going down or up no matter the underlying price trend. But with the cost of mining an ounce of platinum now so close to the bullion market price, it's worth considering how that could provide a floor to the value of platinum, helping support if not prevent a further decline in platinum prices.

Palladium price predictions

Tool Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ChatGPT-4 Turbo $1028 - $1148 $1057 - $1180 $1087 - $1214 $1117 - $1248 Gemini $1500 - $1800 $1400 - $1900 $1300 - $2000 $1200 - $2100 Perplexity $920 - $980 $940 - $1000 $960 - $1020 $980 - $1040 Meta AI $1400 - $1600 $1500 - $1700 $1600 - $1800 $1700 - $1900 Claude AI $880 - $960 $850 - $940 $820 - $920 $800 - $900 AI Ave. Forecast $1146 - $1298 $$1149 - $1344 $$1153 - $1390 $1159 - $1437 BullionVault users $1076 LBMA analysts' forecasts $991 Actual Ave. Palladium Price $971.43*

* Quarter-to-date (QTD)





Last updated on 13 February 2025. Data for 12 February 2025. Source: ChatGPT, Gemini and LBMA

Does Gemini know something that the other AI engines and BullionVault users do not about the future palladium price? Or is there simply not enough data on the internet regarding palladium for Gemini to be confident about predicting a tighter price range? That said Meta AI has clearly used a similar data source to Gemini to forecast the palladium price potentially hitting $1900, which is more than double Claude AI’s incredibly low prediction of ending the year at $900, less than the current Q1 price. Time will tell which of these AI predictions will be most accurate and how they will compare to the forecast originating from two human based sources.

Palladium price forecast FAQs: Will palladium prices go up? Forecasts about whether the price of palladium will go up or down this year are tied to predictions for the level of demand for the precious metal relative to supply. The investing outlook tends to focus on how much palladium's price will be hurt or boosted by the balance of bullion coming into and going out of the market. What is the palladium price forecast for the next 5 years? Palladium price forecasts have typically been too bullish in recent years, and the outlook from 2025 to 2030 remains uncertain. Analyst predictions point to 'over supply' in the market relative to demand, mostly for autocatalysts in gasoline engine vehicles. Can palladium prices decline? After falling for 2 years running, palladium prices stopped declining in 2024, albeit with the precious metal's lowest annual average price since 2017. Palladium could of course go down further from here, and investing sentiment remains very bearish.

2024 precious metal prices versus 2025 forecasts

Metal Dec-2024 average price (LBMA) 2024 average price (LBMA) BullionVault users' prediction for end 2024 LBMA analysts' 2024 average forecast BullionVault users' prediction for end 2025 LBMA analysts' 2025 average forecast Gold $2644 $2386 $2342 $2059 $3070 $2737 Silver $30.46 $28.26 $29.00 $24.80 $36.80 $32.86 Platinum $936 $956 $1010 $1015 $1037 $1022 Palladium $953 $984 $1130 $1060 $1076 $991

It is worth noting that these predictions from ChatGPT-4 Turbo, Gemini, Perplexity, Meta AI and Claude AI are based on the individual tool’s analysis of pre-existing market condition data and forecasts from other parties, they are certainly not set in stone.

Over 2025, we will revisit the predictions on a quarterly basis and measure them against the actual performance of the metals, offering insight into the abilities of these AI tools to forecast precious metal prices.