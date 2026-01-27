Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Makes Record 1-Day Jump, Trump's Head to Be Stamped on Plunging Dollar

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Record Trading in Silver Sends Price to New London and China Highs

Tuesday, 1/27/2026 16:19

GOLD and SILVER PRICES slipped on Tuesday after both precious metals recovered last night's steep drop from fresh record highs, struck above $5000 and $100 per ounce on surging trading volume.

Silver in Shanghai set a fresh all-time high, fixing at ¥28,346 per kilo for a year-to-date jump of 66.7% since New Year's Eve for investors in China.

Silver bullion then set a new benchmark high in London, fixing at midday above $111 per Troy ounce, before edging down to $105 in spot market trade.

Monday night saw silver prices plunge more than $15 per ounce − its entire 1-ounce price as recently as May 2020 − from a fresh spot-market high above $117.

Rising 54.6% so far in 2026, the benchmark silver price in London − centre of the world's precious metals trading and storage network − today extended silver's fastest 1-month gain since the Hunt brothers attempted corner peaked in December 1979, making its 11th new daily high in 18 sessions in 2026 to date.

But China's benchmark silver price was equivalent to almost $17 per ounce more than London's on Tuesday, indicating strong domestic demand versus supply in the precious metal's No.2 mining and export nation.

BullionVault chart of Shanghai Gold Exchange's benchmark silver price plus US Dollar equivalent premium to London spot

"Investors are driven by a fear of missing out," says Bloomberg News, "and are using silver as a substitute for gold and a macroeconomic geopolitical play, with physical demand remaining a crucial driver."

While industrial use of silver accounts for almost 60% of its demand, the precious metal "exhibits high volatility driven by its monetary attributes and short-covering pressure," says China's Securities Times.

"Its upward trend is not yet over."

Shanghai gold also set a new record fix at ¥1143 per gram today, but London gold fixed 0.8% below Monday's new 3pm record, clearing the greatest volume of buy and sell orders around $5050 per Troy ounce.

Trading in the Western world's giant iShares Silver Trust (NYSEArca: SLV) was 3 times greater on Monday than the prior 1-month average, setting an all-time record by size on record turnover by value of $38.2 billion.

That very nearly matched Monday's trading value in the S&P500 stock index's SPY ETF, and it equalled more than 2/3rds of the SLV's total net asset value as of Monday's close.

Trading volume in options contracts on the SLV ETF leapt Monday as well, overtaking the number of options contracts traded on the SPY.

Comex silver futures trading meanwhile set a 6-year high by volume and a record by value at $208.5bn yesterday.

Chinese fund managers UBS SDIC today closed the Silver Futures Fund LOF to new buyers, citing a need to protect investors from its "significant premium" to the ETF's net asset value after repeatedly suspending trading in China's only pure-play silver ETF.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
6 January 2026

Gold Investor Index

Record trading

 

 

 

Newsweek
6 May 2025

Americans buy gold?

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold $4400

 

 

Wirtschaft mit Weisbach
9 September 2025

Why is gold soaring?

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...