What are the main uses of silver?

Silver has a melting point of 961.8°C, and a boiling point of 2162°C. It is highly resistant to corrosion and oxidation in moist air, contributing to its longevity and value as a form of investment in jewelry, coins and bullion.

As a precious metal, silver appears in periodic table, alongside copper and gold, with which it shares many physical and chemical traits. Naturally, silver is found both in its pure, native form and in mineral ores such as argentite and chlorargyrite. Most silver, however, is obtained as a byproduct during the refining of metals like copper, gold, lead, and zinc.

Silver, represented by the chemical symbol Ag and atomic number 47, is known for being the most reflective metal and having the highest electrical and thermal conductivity of all elements. It is both ductile and malleable, allowing it to be easily drawn into wires or hammered into thin sheets.

Solar energy

Silver's sensitivity to light has found fast-growing use in the photovoltaic, or solar energy, industry. Using silver as a conductive ink, photovoltaic cells transform sunlight into electricity.

Photovoltaic use first made an impact on silver demand in 2000, just as photographic use began its decline, with the sector consuming 31 tonnes (1 million Troy ounces) that year. This was not even one tenth of the amount used by the electronics industry, but by 2008 the photovoltaic sector was consuming 591 tonnes per year as major government subsidies promoted the industry's growth in the US, Western Europe and particularly China.

Photovoltaic demand for silver exploded on these taxpayer subsidies, growing at a 50% annual rate and starting to fill the gap left by the declining photographic industry. But with subsidies then cut as the financial crisis wore on, and with silver prices doubling in 2011 to hit almost $50 per ounce – the all-time peak set in January 1980 – silver industrial demand declined for three years running.

Higher prices meant technology developed to use less silver in producing the same amount of solar power. This "thrifting" has now cut the quantity of silver by up to 80% per solar cell from a decade ago. So, despite a rise in total solar panel production, US photovoltaic demand for silver has actually fallen in recent years. In Europe, those earlier government subsidies led to huge over-production, and excess capacity in the industry saw many solar-cell manufacturers go bankrupt, also hurt by competition from China.

Even so, global photovoltaic demand for silver has grown at a compound annual rate of 12% over the last decade, according to the Silver Institute's World Silver Surveys. China is now the leader in solar-panel manufacturing, producing 60% of global output. Solar capacity in China has also leapt, with the Government in Beijing targeting around 100GW of new installed capacity in 2023 alone.

Photographic silver

Photography used to be the No.1 end-use of the silver, using silver nitrate to create light-sensitive halide crystals. This sector includes consumer photography, the graphic arts and radiography (x-rays), both in medicine and industrial inspection of heavy machinery.

Photographic silver demand hit its peak in 1999, representing 25% of total fabrication. The film market in the United States alone used over 2,893 tonnes of silver that year, more than one ounce in every ten sold worldwide. Within five years, however, photographic demand slipped below 20% of total demand, and it fell to 9% by 2013.

The growth of digital photography has played the greatest part in this decline. Still-photography used in x-rays remains a big consumer of silver, but total photographic demand has contracted 70% by weight from its peak.

Medicine

Of all chemical elements, silver has the most powerful antibacterial action with the least toxicity to animal cells. That's because like the other, more expensive precious metals, it interrupts the ability of bacteria cells to form certain chemical bonds essential to their survival. But cells in humans and other animals have thicker walls and are so undisturbed.

When added to water, silver releases silver ions. These ions also kill and prevent biological growth, again disabling the metabolism of germs and hindering their membrane functions. The value of these properties has been known and used for centuries.

The Ancient Phoenicians, for instance, found they could keep water and other liquids fresh by storing them in silver-coated bottles. American pioneers 3,000 years later prevented dysentery, colds, and flu by putting silver dollars in milk bottles. Silver biocides are today found in hospital water systems, catheters, furniture and almost every tool in the operating theatre. Silver-copper ionisation has also been approved as a primary treatment for long-term control of legionella in air-cooling systems.

Silver nitrate was used in the late 1800s to cure new-born babies of certain eye infections, and doctors found that wounds healed faster with silver dressings. The metal was used in sutures for surgical wounds and to cure ulcers – a use which continues today, with silver-embedded bandages proven to be especially effective in healing the wounds of burn victims.

During the 1920s, over 3 million prescriptions per year were written in the US for medications containing silver. Due to the introduction of penicillin in the 1940s, antibiotics became the standard treatment for bacterial infections, and this use of silver diminished. But new scientific research has since allowed fresh expansion of the medical industry's use of silver.

Nanotechnology uses silver as an antimicrobial, reducing the metal to particles measured in billionths of a metre. This nanosilver acts as a catalyst for oxidation, generating oxygen from air or water which destroys the cell wall membranes of single-cell bacteria. Because it only "turns on" this reaction, it does not pollute the surrounding environment.

Brazing alloys and solders

What does brazing alloys and solders mean?

Brazing alloys and solders are filler metals melted into joints to bond two or more pieces of metal without melting the base materials. Brazing uses higher-temperature silver-based alloys for strong, leak-proof connections, while soldering employs lower-temperature alloys for delicate applications like electronics

With brazing and soldering processes consuming 1,570 tonnes of silver in 2021, representing 9.3% of total industrial demand. Its wetting characteristics, high-temperature strength and reliable electrical and thermal conductivity ensure leak-proof, fatigue-resistant joints in HVAC, plumbing, automotive and electronics applications. Demand is forecast to rise 23% to 1,829 tonnes by 2030 as green energy and electric vehicle production accelerate.

Net physical investment

What does net physical investment mean?

Net physical investment measures the demand for bullion coins and small bars, minus sales of those 'retail' products. It indicates the consumer market's appetite for silver as a store of value rather than for industrial or decorative applications. It doesn't include ETF trust funds or allocated, securely stored silver accounts such as BullionVault.

After peaking at 10,522 tonnes in 2022, net physical investment in silver fell by 28% to 7,599 tonnes in 2023 as higher interest rates and a stronger dollar reduced investor appetite for bullion. Central bank tightening and a shift toward risk-on assets further dampened bars and coins purchases, marking the lowest investment level since 2018.

Net hedging demand

What does net hedging demand mean?

Hedging in the precious metals markets is when a mining company sells some of its future production at today's prices, locking in that price and also raising cash for development or operational costs. In silver, this is typically done through forward contracts or options contracts in the bullion market. The figure is shown 'net' because, sometimes, a miner which previously hedged the price of some of its future output decides to close that hedge, effectively buying back the metal it sold. So for this category, a negative value would reflect that the mining industry as a whole was de-hedging. It also captures forward sales or de-hedging by silver refiners and fabricators, too.

Net hedging demand by producers and fabricators eased from 557 tonnes in 2022 to 358 tonnes in 2023, a 32% decline as price volatility subsided and many miners refrained from locking in forward sales. This net hedging demand dropped further to 4.3 in 2024.

Jewelry

What is defined as jewelry in silver demand?

Jewelry demand encompasses fabrication of silver into rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and other personal ornaments, prized for its lustre, malleability and longevity. This category is distinct from industrial, investment and silverware use, focusing solely on adornment applications

Silver jewelry fabrication amounted to 6,317 tonnes in 2023, down 13% from 7,294 tonnes in 2022 as consumers traded down to more affordable accessories. Despite the decline, silver remains prized for its lustre, workability and sustainability credentials, fuelling growth in handcrafted, artisan and eco-friendly collections in Asia and North America.

Silverware

What is defined as silverware in silver demand?

Silverware demand covers production of dining and serving items, cutlery, platters, candlesticks and decorative household pieces, made primarily from silver alloys. It reflects traditional tableware and ornamental household goods, separate from jewelry and industrial fabrication

Traditional silverware usage dropped 25% year-on-year to 1,713 tonnes in 2023, from 2,286 tonnes in 2022, as casual dining trends and lower-cost alternatives like stainless steel gained popularity .Nevertheless, premium tableware retains demand among fine-dining venues and collectors, who value silver’s antimicrobial properties and heirloom quality.





21 Interesting uses of silver

So, we’ve covered the main uses of silver in terms of industrial measures, but there are a lot of interesting use cases of silver in some pretty unexpected scenarios. Here we dive deeper into some of the truly interesting uses of silver:

Treating warts and corns

A commonly used over-the-counter treatment for warts and corns, known as a caustic pencil, contains a mixture of silver nitrate and potassium nitrate. The chemicals cauterize the skin when activated with moisture and destroy unwanted tissue like warts or skin tags.

Cloud seeding

Commonly known as 'cloud seeding’, weather modification techniques have been used for decades in an attempt to enhance rainfall in areas prone to droughts or as a way to fight forest fires. With a molecular structure very similar to ice, silver iodide is released into the air to increase and encourage cloud condensation, which subsequently produces some form of rain or snow. In the US, approximately 3.1 tonnes of silver is used for the purpose of cloud seeding annually.

Media storage

A fine layer of silver or gold on a DVD helps to prolong its life as a media storage device, due to silver's resistance to pitting and tarnishing. It also improves the disc's reflectivity. Silver tends to be used rather than aluminium as it does not react with colour dyes.

Long life batteries

Billions of silver oxide batteries now power everything from quartz watches to hearing aids, digital cameras and increasingly mobile phones. Although more expensive, these batteries give up to 40% more run-time than their lithium-ion or mercury-based counterparts and are much smaller and lighter.

Personal deodorant

A number of cosmetics companies now use silver chloride in their products, in particular personal deodorants, due to its antimicrobial properties. The silver chloride prevents the growth of bacteria, delaying the onset of body odour and helping to keep skin healthy.

Keeping milk safe

Back in the days before refrigerators, silver-coated jugs and jars were used to keep liquids fresh, and cowboys in the Wild West put a silver coin in their milk to prolong its life. Nowadays sealing rings can include a silver-based biocide, which kills microbes by destroying their cell walls, keeping milk safe from harmful bacteria.

Engines

Ball bearings electroplated with silver are a key component in many engine types, including jet engines, because silver's melting point of 961.8°C means it can withstand high temperatures. A layer of silver between the ball bearing and its housing also helps reduce friction, improving performance and increasing the lifetime of the engine.

Stained glass

Mixed with clay, gum or turpentine, silver has been used to make stained glass since the early 14th century. Applied to the back of painted glass and then heated in a kiln, the silver reacts with the stain and the glass, producing a range of yellow to deep orange shades.

3D Printing

Up to 622 tonnes of silver per year could be used by 2018 to make flexible screens, LED lights and interposer connections. To make the smallest items, 3D printing uses inks made up of silver nanoparticles. It also enables the customisation of silver jewelry.

Antimicrobial lab coats

Infections acquired while in US hospitals killed 75,000 patients in 2011 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Antimicrobial lab coats, embedded with a special silver-based compound, now help prevent cross-infection by doctors and staff of dangerous microorganisms such as MRSA and E. coli.

Touch screen gloves

Need to use your smartphone in the freezing cold? Japanese and Korean glove-makers have woven small amounts of silver nylon into their fabric, allowing you to keep your gloves on and operate your touchscreen at the same time! Silver-bonded fabric is also highly useful in healthcare, once again for its antimicrobial function.

Water purification

NASA astronauts drink water purified by ionized silver rather than using chlorine, the traditional substance. The silver ions destroy bacteria in the water and are then filtered out. Russian cosmonauts use the same method aboard the International Space Station. Alongside solar disinfection, ceramic filters coated with colloidal silver are also helping bring clean drinking water to developing countries.

Help to stop smoking

Products containing small amounts of silver acetate have been designed as potential aids in smoking cessation including chewing gum, mouth spray and lozenges. When mixed with cigarette smoke, the silver acetate produces an extremely unpleasant taste. The idea first hit the market back in the 1970s with Repaton, a lozenge which contained 2.5 mg of silver acetate and three years later with chewing

Laundry detergent

Silver nano-particles have also found their way into washing machines in the form of laundry detergent. Silver ions are released into the water and help to kill bacteria on the clothes whilst eliminating odours at the same time. One patent for this product claims to provide antibiotic, antifungal and antistatic effects as well as deodorization.

Plastics

Over 4,666 tonnes of silver (approximately the weight of twelve fully loaded 747 jet planes) today sit within catalysts used by the petrochemical industry, helping produce ethylene oxide and formaldehyde — two key ingredients in making plastics including polyester for clothing, insulating handles for cookers, housings for electrical connectors, and even the key tops on computer keyboards.

Wood preservation

Silver's use as a biocide is now being applied in wood preservatives, where research shows it may prevent white-rot decay in timber, possibly helping replace harmful arsenic-based treatments completely, and also reducing termite infestations. Already on the DIY market are silver solutions for treating wooden work-tops, guarding against bacteria in the kitchen.

Automotive industry

Every time you take your car for a spin, you are benefitting from silver's many uses. Over 1,120 tonnes of silver are used annually in the automotive industry, and that's set to grow as electrical contacts coated with the element spread from starting the engine to power-operated windows, automatic boot doors, and now distance sensors and advanced driver assistance systems for automatic parking. Conductive lines on your rear window also use heat from silver-ceramic elements to melt frost and ice in winter.

Novelty explosives

Novelty explosives known as 'bang snaps' contain a tiny quantity of a compound called silver fulminate, which detonates when the snap is thrown onto a hard surface. Christmas crackers owe their crack to silver fulminate too, with the compound embedded into one of the thin strips of card inside the tube. When the cracker is pulled, friction causes the explosive to detonate, producing a loud crack. Silver fulminate cannot be stored in quantities greater than a few milligrams, as it has a tendency to self-detonate under its own weight.

Food garnishing

Silver foil just a few micrometres thick is widely used in South Asian cuisine, often to garnish sweets and other delicacies. Estimates run between 30 tonnes and 250 tonnes of silver eaten this way each year, costing up to £95 million! Known as 'vark', the foil is edible but has no flavour and is considered harmless in such small quantities, provided it is pure silver.

