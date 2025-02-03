We use cookies (including third-party cookies) to remember your site preferences, to help us understand how visitors use our sites and to make any adverts we show on 3rd party sites more relevant. To learn more, please see our privacy policy and our cookie policy.
To agree to our use of cookies, click 'Accept' or choose 'Options' to set your preferences by cookie type.
Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)
Atsuko Whitehouse is the Head of the Japanese Market at BullionVault and the Editor of Japanese GoldNews.
We use cookies to remember your site preferences, record your referrer, improve the performance of our site and to make any adverts we show on 3rd party sites more relevant. For more information, see our cookie policy.
Please select an option below and 'Save' your preferences.
You can update your cookie preferences at any time from the 'Cookies' link in the footer.
You have not been active for some time.
For your security you will be logged out in minutes unless you take action.