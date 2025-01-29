BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits New Record Price on FT 'Shortage' Claims

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Retreats Before the Fed as US Trade Deficit Hits New Record

Wednesday, 1/29/2025 17:03
GOLD PRICED in the Dollar fell back from yesterday's rebound ahead of the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate decision under the new Trump administration on Wednesday, while new data showed the US trade deficit jumping to a new record.
 
The USA imported $122 billion more in goods than it exported in December.
 
That deficit topped the previous trade-in-goods record of March 2022, as businesses rushed to stockpile foreign-made products ahead of Trump imposing universal trade tariffs of 10% – a threat delayed so far. 
 
Coupled with expectations that the Fed wouldn't cut rates for the first time since July's decision, that news buoyed expectations that Trump will move to implement trade tariffs sooner, driving up the Dollar and knocking $15 off the price of gold down to $2755 per Troy ounce.
 
 
Longer-term, the USA's trade deficit in goods has swollen by 736% in nominal Dollar terms over the past 3 decades.
 
Gold priced in Dollars has risen by 597%, making it the best-performing asset of the 21st Century so far.
 
Chart of the US trade deficit in goods vs. the price of gold in Dollars. Source: BullionVault
 
New York stock markets also edged lower on Wednesday, cutting 0.6% off the tech-heavy Nasdaq index as AI chipmaker Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) sank by 4.5%, falling back towards the sudden 3-month low set on Monday after the launch of Chinese AI model DeepSeek hit Wall Street's assumption that the technology will need ever-more new and expensive chips.
 
While betting on today's Fed decision is near-unanimous in forecasting 'no change' to overnight interest rates, the odds of a cut in March have risen from 1-in-4 a week ago to 1-in-3.
 
May remains an evens shot for the Fed's next cut, according to trader positioning tracked by the CME derivatives exchange's FedWatch tool, with the odds on June seeing lower rates than today rising from 2-in-3 last Wednesday to 3-in-4.
 
Despite promising to reduce US consumer-price inflation, "If you don’t make your product in America," President Trump said by videolink to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, "then, very simply, you will have to pay a tariff – differing amounts, but a tariff – which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our Treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt."
 
Washington's longer-term borrowing costs snapped a 3-session drop on Wednesday's fresh record for the US trade deficit, edging 10-year Treasury bond yields up to 4.54% per annum while 30-year yields held at 4.78% – the most costly in over a decade when reached in late-2023.
 
The threat of universal tariffs impacting precious metal imports saw a flood of metal from London to New York across December and into January, and it's left the cost of borrowing gold in London higher for short-term loans than long-term deals, reflecting tight availability of trucks and manpower for arranging new shipments.
 
But the incentive for new shipments of gold – peaking at $40 per ounce ahead of Trump's inauguration, far above normal levels but well below 10% on a $2700 gold price – has since eased to $7 between the CME's most active Comex future and London spot bullion, while the Ny-Lon gap for silver has eased to 50 cents.
 
Silver prices today ran contrary to gold for the 2nd session running, spiking towards a 3-session high near $31 per Troy ounce.
 
With the USA already running a deficit of domestic supply to demand for the industrially-useful precious metal, there's "uncertainty ahead" for global silver mining output, say specialist analysts Metals Focus, with the share of new output coming from silver-only mines falling from 32% to 28% over the past decade, leaving by-product from copper mines – driven by copper prices rather than responding to market signals for silver – "largely capturing" the shortfall.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025