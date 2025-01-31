BullionVault
Charts Account
Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Hits New Records as Trump Hits Canada, Threatens BRICS, EFP Hits $50

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Hits New Records as Trump Hits Canada, Threatens BRICS, EFP Hits $50

Friday, 1/31/2025 15:23
GOLD PRICES set new all-time highs against all major currencies except the Japanese Yen on Friday as New York futures raced further ahead of London spot prices, driving the EFP contract for changing a futures position into physical bullion sharply higher, after US President Trump vowed to impose trade tariffs on neighbours Mexico and Canada starting tomorrow, with no word on whether precious metals or any other commodities will be included.
 
Dealers selling EFPs – an 'exchange for physical' which enables holders of US Comex futures to switch into bullion already stored in New York – were today asking as much as $50 per Troy ounce for April gold contracts.
 
 
The most since this month's pre-inauguration peak above $60, that still equalled less than 1/5th of the genuine price impact which the 'universal' 10% tariff mooted by Trump for all imports into the US would have on new gold shipments at today's fresh record bullion price above $2800.
 
Chart of London bullion spot price in US Dollars. Source: BullionVault
 
"The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar, while we stand by and watch, is OVER," Trump said separately on his TruthSocial platform, threatening the political alliance of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and 5 other 'emerging market' nations with 100% trade tariffs if they dare to "replace the mighty US Dollar."
 
This directly contradicts comments from Trump's running mate and now Vice President J.D.Vance that the Dollar's reserve status among central banks should be weakened along with its exchange-rate value in the hope of making imports more costly and boosting US manufacturing.
 
"Any Country that tries should say hello to Tariffs, and goodbye to America!" Trump says.
 
The Canadian Dollar last night spiked towards its lower US Dollar exchange rate since 2003 and the Mexican Peso fell towards last week's 2.5-year lows after Trump declared that 25% trade tariffs on all imports from the USA's former Nafta and now USMCA partners will start tomorrow, Saturday 1st Feb.
 
"We may or may not exclude oil,"  Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, repeating his demand that Mexico and Canada stop the flow of illegal migrants and drugs into the world's largest economy.
 
"It depends on what their price is. We don't need the products they have."
 
The gold price in US Dollars today hit $2809 per Troy ounce, up 1.1% from last Friday's 3pm benchmark auction in London.
 
The UK Pound gold price hit £2267, up 1.5% for the week, and the Euro price of gold broke above €2700 per Troy ounce, adding 2.3% from last weekend at its own new record.
 
Anonymous claims quoted by the Financial Times that London is "running out of gold" as US importers rush to beat any tariffs meanwhile continued to gain press and social media coverage while the gap between New York futures and London spot bullion prices widened further, reaching $40 per Troy ounce for the CME derivatives exchange's most-active Comex gold contract.
 
The cost of borrowing gold in London meantime jumped to 4.5% per annum on a 1-month loan, fully 1.2 percentage points above Thursday's jump, according to indicative data from Reuters.
 
Silver lease rates eased in contrast, edging down to 2.5% per annum for 1-month loans, but the EFP in New York rose above $1 to exchange a Comex March future for physical bullion.
 
London silver fixed at midday with its highest Friday benchmark since the start of November – eve of Trump's 2nd election victory – rising above $30.60 per Troy ounce.
 
The CME's March silver futures contract meantime peaked at $32.70.
 
Over the past 5 years, the USA has imported 215 tonnes of gold – some 2/5ths of that during the Covid pandemic's NYLON dislocation and price surge – plus 11,472 tonnes of silver.
 
Overall, the USA's trade deficit in goods set a new monthly record in December as importers of commodities and manufactured products rushed to build inventory ahead of the new Republican administration taking power.
 
  • Twitter logo
  • Facebook logo
  • LinkedIn logo

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

  

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...
Persia to Greece The British Museum Exhibition supported by BullionVault
Luxury and power Persia to Greece
An exhibition proudly supported by BullionVault
Site links
Find BullionVault on
BullionVault mobile app
Contact us
+44 (0)20 8600 0130 (UK and International)
1-888-908-2858 (US and Canada toll-free)
Opening hours:
9am to 8:30pm (UK), Monday to Friday
Galmarley Ltd T/A BullionVault
3 Shortlands (7th Floor)
Hammersmith
London
W6 8DA
United Kingdom
PLEASE NOTE: The value of precious metals may fall as well as rise. Historical trends do not guarantee future price moves. Nothing on BullionVault's websites nor in any of its communications constitutes investment advice. You should consider seeking professional advice to determine if owning bullion is right for you.
Galmarley Ltd, trading as BullionVault, registered in England and Wales 4943684 BullionVault Ltd © 2025