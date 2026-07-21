Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Snaps Iran War Downtrend as Oil and Real Rates Jump

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold and Silver Rise with Crude Oil as Iran War Escalates, AI Tech Debt Hits Headlines

Tue, 21-Jul-2026 14:54

GOLD and SILVER rallied further from last week's 8-month lows on Tuesday despite crude oil prices rising further as the US-Iran war escalated again and $1.6 trillion in off-balance-sheet AI tech debt owed by the giant US hyperscalers grabbed the investment headlines.

Gold briefly topped $4080 per troy ounce before dropping $35, while silver prices also hit 1-week highs above $59 before retreating by $1.

Brent crude's most active futures contract meantime rose back above $90 per barrel for the first time in 6 weeks.

"There is no room for complacency on oil security amid the escalation in hostilities," warned the International Energy Agency after the US struck Iran for the 10th day running while Tehran hit infrastructure in US allies Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait and also attacked 2 oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Since US President Trump declared the tentative 'peace deal' memorandum of understanding with Iran to be "over" on 8 July, the price of Brent has jumped by 21.7% while gold bullion has lost 2.4%.

But rising together, the price of gold moved in the same direction as crude for the 4th session running, the longest such stretch since late-May − back when September Brent futures were last above $100 per barrel − and contrasting with the oppositional pace of 2-in-3 recorded between March's start to the Iran war and the end of last month.

BullionVault chart of gold in US Dollars vs. Brent crude September futures

"Gold is showing a relatively muted reaction to the spike in oil prices, which to me reflects some investor apathy around geopolitics," Bloomberg quotes one analyst.

Oil prices would be higher, the IEA said today, if it weren't for increased crude oil output from major Gulf producers Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as from the USA and Brazil.

China has also played an "important role in stabilising markets" by drawing down its crude stockpiles and thereby slashing oil imports in half. But "markets for refined oil products, including diesel and gasoline, are considerably tighter than those for crude," the agency warns.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Japan's leading financial newspaper The Nikkei put hard numbers on the size of off-balance-sheet obligations at US tech giants Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle through their rush to build AI capacity, rising 8-fold in 4 years to $1.6 trillion owed on contracts and leases for GPU processing units and data center rent.

That tops the five hyperscalers' on-balance-sheet debt by $0.3 trillion.

While Facebook owner and operator Meta (Nasdaq: META) is the heaviest such debtor, software and services provider Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is most exposed, analysts say, after its long-term credit was downgraded to near-junk bond status by ratings agency S&P earlier this month.

With gold bullion showing a 12-month rise of 19.6% today − just behind AI chipmaking giant Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) at 20.4% − Oracle has now lost half its stock-market value since this time last year. But it rallied 3.7% at Tuesday's opening as competitors' shares also stemmed the recent AI tech stock slump.

"The server replacement cycle in AI data centres is now 18-36 months," says Electronics Weekly, "with a new generation of accelerator chips coming out every 18 months. To keep at the leading edge, the investment is endless."

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Add BullionVault as one of your preferred information sources on Google

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
7 July 2026

Gold Investor Index

Gold FOMO flips

 

 

 

CNBC-e
12 February 2026 (in English)

Too hot, too fast

 

 

 

BBC World Service
30 June 2026

World Business Report

Start at 15:00

 

 

 

LBMA
28 October 2025 

Metals in motion

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...