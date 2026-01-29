Gold News

Gold News front page

Gold Price News

Gold Crash! Down $3.4 Trillion as Silver Sinks 12% from New Record Highs

More...

Gold Investing In Depth

Learn about gold bullion bars

Learn about gold bullion coins (and costs)

Gold investment: Why & how?

Gold Investment Analysis

Gold Articles

Opinion & Analysis

Gold Price News

Investment News

Gold Investor Index

Gold Infographics

Market Fundamentals

Gold in History

Gold Books

Archive

More...

List of authors

Gold Crash! Down $3.4 Trillion as Silver Sinks 12% from New Record Highs

Thu, 29-Jan-2026 16:16

GOLD and SILVER SANK from fresh record prices on Thursday, with a crash in the 'safe haven' knocking it almost $500 per ounce lower to $5100 as the industrially-useful precious metal plunged by 11.9% amid a slump in major US AI and tech stocks, led by a crash in Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT).

The world's largest software company dropped a quarter-billion-dollars of market cap at the New York opening, crashing by 11.9% after quarterly earnings showed a slowdown in its Azure cloud computing and AI data segment.

But with gold peaking Thursday just $5 per ounce beneath $5600, the precious metal's 8.7% plunge knocked $3.4 trillion off the value of all the gold now estimated to be above ground.

Finding ever-more demand from AI computing and green-energy tech meantime, silver peaked above $121 per Troy ounce − more than 68% higher across January, silver's strongest ever monthly gain outside December 1979 − before sinking to $107 as cloud-computing and data giant Oracle sank 5.4% (NYSE: ORCL) on worsening fears that the AI bubble is about to crash, with chipmaker Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) losing 2.7% at the open.

A rally in both precious metals then put them back at what was a new all-time high on Monday for silver and Wednesday for gold.

BullionVault charts of gold and silver priced in US Dollars

"The problem is volatility feeding on itself," said commodities analyst Ole Hansen at derivatives platform Saxo Bank after this morning's new gold and silver highs.

"As price swings intensify, liquidity thins. Banks and market makers struggle to [manage] risk [and] when their willingness to quote prices in size fades, liquidity deteriorates and volatility blows out."

"Banks don’t have infinite balance sheets to trade precious metals," agrees Simon Biddle, head of precious metals at broker Tullet Prebon.

"Trading volumes have decreased as they are taking less risk.”

Trading volume in the giant GLD gold ETF yesterday jumped to the heaviest since gold's late-October jump through $4000 per ounce.

Silver ETF volumes in contrast saw a further retreat from Monday's record SLV trading levels, and volume in Comex silver futures also fell for the 2nd day running.

But trading in Comex gold futures rose Wednesday after dropping from Monday's 3-month high.

Base metals also sank after leaping to new all-time highs on the sudden easing of financial rules for real-estate developers in China, while crude oil fell from a 6-month high hit amid rumors that the US Trump administration is about to attack Iran and spark "regime change" revolution.

The US Dollar today edged higher from this week's sudden DXY plunge to 4-year lows.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Follow Us

Facebook Youtube Twitter LinkedIn

Set a price alert

 

Mobile apps

 - live trading 24/7

 - buy & sell instantly

 - up-to-the-second charts

 

App Store

 

Google Play Store

 

 

 

 

Daily news email
See 'communications settings' 

Gold price chart

Latest news free

 

 

 

Gold Investor Index
6 January 2026

Gold Investor Index

Record trading

 

 

 

Newsweek
6 May 2025

Americans buy gold?

 

 

 

BBC R4 Today
23 December 2025

Gold $4400

 

 

Wirtschaft mit Weisbach
9 September 2025

Why is gold soaring?

 

 

 

Market Fundamentals

More...