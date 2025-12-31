Gold News

Record Gold Price Ends 2025 Up 65%, Silver Jumps 144%

Wednesday, 12/31/2025 13:39

GOLD and SILVER PRICES steadied from this festive season's sharp volatility as London trading ended for 2025 on Wednesday, with the two 'hard money' metals ending this year's surge of new record highs with the sharpest annual gains in more than 4.5 decades.

Following last week's Chinese Christmas chaos in precious metals trading and prices, London gold bullion fixed just beneath $4310 per Troy ounce at the City's 10:30am auction today, recording a total gain of 65.0% across 2025.

That marks gold's sharpest price rise since the record jump of 133.4% in 1979, a surge which led to January 1980's big top in gold at $850, a level it took almost 3 decades to top.

Chart of gold priced in US Dollars per ounce, end-year and annual average 1970 to 2025. Source: BullionVault

Silver bullion in London meantime fixed just below $72 per ounce at midday today, rising 144.4% from last New Year's Eve.

That marks silver's sharpest jump since 1979, when it leapt by 434.8% in US Dollar terms.

2025's silver price average topped $40 per Troy ounce, rising 41.4% from last year with its sharpest annual average increase since 2011.

Chart of silver priced in US Dollars per ounce, end-year and annual average 1970 to 2025. Source: BullionVault

Gold's annual average price came in at $3435 per Troy ounce, higher by 44.0% from 2024 for the strongest rise since gold's annual average price doubled in 1980.

Compared to analysts' gold price forecasts at the start of the year, gold's 2025 average beat consensus by 25.6%, the sharpest outperformance in the 2-decade history of trade association the LBMA polling professional traders analysts each January.

Silver's annual average of almost exactly $40 per ounce beat analyst consensus by 21.8%.

 

Adrian Ash

Adrian Ash, BullionVault Gold News

Adrian Ash is director of research at BullionVault, the world-leading physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium market for private investors online. Formerly head of editorial at London's top publisher of private-investment advice, he was City correspondent for The Daily Reckoning from 2003 to 2008, and he has now been researching and writing daily analysis of precious metals and the wider financial markets for over 20 years. A frequent guest on BBC radio and television, Adrian is regularly quoted by the Financial Times, MarketWatch and many other respected news outlets, and his views from inside the bullion market have been sought by the Economist magazine, CNBC, Bloomberg, Germany's Handelsblatt and FAZ, plus Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

See the full archive of Adrian Ash articles on GoldNews.

Please Note: All articles published here are to inform your thinking, not lead it. Only you can decide the best place for your money, and any decision you make will put your money at risk. Information or data included here may have already been overtaken by events – and must be verified elsewhere – should you choose to act on it. Please review our Terms & Conditions for accessing Gold News.

Market Fundamentals

